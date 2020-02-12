Advertisement

Adele shocked fans with her slimmer frame at the Oscars after-party

Twitter users responded to Adele’s weight loss and said she was “too thin”

Rebel Wilson is devoting himself to positive changes this year

Adele is embarrassed by Twitter users because she is too thin.

The singer “Rolling in the Deep” shocked the online users when her photo circulated online at the Oscars after-party. The epic weight loss of Adele is undeniable because it was almost unrecognizable. Many praised Adele for her slimmer figure, but some thought her “too thin.”

“It is 2020 and people find it acceptable that others are ashamed of others. In 2015 you called Adele too fat. She is losing weight before 2020 and is now too skinny! [explicitly] Nobody cares about what she looks like and when it comes out – too bad for you! @SouthernMrsOwen wrote on Twitter.

“I totally agree, I was really shocked when I saw her, couldn’t believe it was her, she looked sick, where she was right before, glowing even,” commented @ Hlane852.

“At first everyone said Adele was too fat now that she is too thin. Like you fuck. She is beautiful regardless of her size!” @AhyRayes added.

“I prefer Sam Smith’s chubby music. I’m not even looking forward to skinny Adele music, “wrote @KgadiRsa.

“I woke up this morning with a skinny adele …. my day is ruined,” @bruhhamed added.

Several Twitter users were surprised why so many online users spoke that Adele was skinny, because the singer is more to them than her frame. They also like the ‘Hello’ singer, regardless of her shape and weight.

“I hate this thing where the internet has suddenly become obsessed with praising Adele since she fell off like …….. was she already beautiful and talented? being skinny isn’t everything that makes someone beautiful ?????? !!! Wrote @stfupreet.

“I think you’re dirty if you feel bad if Adele isn’t fat. Excuse me, you must love her fat, thin, long, short, etc. She is more than her appearance, “@medtokonnen added.

Rebel Wilson also showed off her weight loss on social media. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Instagram that she will make positive changes this year by calling it “The Year of Health”.

Adele has won the five Grammies she won, including Record of the Year for “Hello” and Album of the Year for “25” at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, 12 February 2017. Photo: REUTERS / Mike Blake

