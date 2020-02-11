Advertisement

On Monday Gupta was greeted by old and new friends and co-workers: he and Deborah Willis, The chairman of the photography department of NYU met in 1989 and he and Helena Tejedor, the stylist for the campaign, met last week. The singer Brent faiyaz, a frequent Fashion Week view and one of the opening voices during last season’s Pyer Moss show were also present. He released his new EP Fuck the World last week, recording the scenes in the city before touring: Brandon Maxwell show, that shit was fire. Claudia Li was fire, Sies Marjan, that shit was damn crazy. “

This is the first ready-to-wear collection by Helmut Lang under the creative direction of Thomas Cawson who met Christopher Street last summer. He and Gupta quickly followed each other on Instagram. “There was only this really intimate way of looking at queer culture in New York,” Cawson said on Monday. “Sunil really wanted to go back to New York and come back to Christopher Street and try to imitate the feeling of the photos on a wider cast of characters.”

“Even talking about the idea of ​​nostalgia within Helmut Lang is strange,” Cawson said, citing the brand’s reputation for modern-looking seriousness. He thought that the vitality and joy of the 1976 Gupta photos would complement the designs, and also on Monday a jacket was based on an archive design, but in a warm brown instead of its original, slender dove gray.

Advertisement

From Sunil Gupta.

When Gupta took those first photos, he worked alone and as his career evolved, he said he was used to working with smaller teams than those who usually put together fashion campaigns. But the fit was of course: “When I was preparing for it, I was wondering, do I study fashion?” Gupta said. “I decided not to do it. I just went back and looked at documentary photos because that’s what I do and that’s what I felt they wanted me to do. “

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– How a teenager has discovered the royal scandal of Belgium

– Oscars 2020: all the best dressed stars on the red carpet

– The dangers of rich flying and private flying

– What the nominees wore for their first Oscars this year

– Harry and Meghan are low – but not for long

– Can Princess Beatrice’s wedding solve the crisis in the royal family?

– From the archive: The women of Palm Beach

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement