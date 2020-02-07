Advertisement

A week after a landslide near Agassiz cut access to and from the Sasquatch Valley Resort, Hemlock Valley Road is slated to reopen to vehicles.

The single-lane alternating traffic begins on Friday morning at 8:00 a.m., the Ministry of Transport announced on Thursday in a press release.

The resort will remain closed until Friday, but regular operations in the Sasquatch Valley are expected to resume on Saturday. This follows a series of very irregular operations since the small ski area had to deal with hundreds of stranded visitors until it was rescued on Monday.

Drivers should continue to expect longer delays – up to an hour, the ministry said – as crews continue to work on the emergency repairs that washed away more than a kilometer of road last Friday. The Ministry also thanked all residents and travelers for their patience during this process.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to workers and traffic control personnel. Current information on motorway journeys can be found on Twitter at @DriveBC or on DriveBC.ca

