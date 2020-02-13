A rumor from Henan China today says that Apple will still ship the SE2 (or iPhone 9) in March if production is on schedule, but news is now coming that Apple is intent on launching a 5G iPad Pro model prepared for this fall.

The report said: “Apple is currently planning to release both the iPhone and iPad Pro with 5G network in September, both of which are equipped with a 5nm A14 processor. The baseband of the iPhone is Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 , the iPad is unknown.

Although 5G is supported, the iPhone / iPad can restrict the frequency band by region. Some only support Sub 6GHz without mmWave (high-frequency millimeter wave).

The Time of Flight (ToF) camera on the iPad relates to a future AR function for interactive scenes.

Finally, the iPad Pro will use the A14 5nm processor with rear multi cameras. “

ToF cameras are depth cameras. For Apple, it’s probably a matter of advancing the current TrueDepth camera for iPhone and iPad.

With ToF new depth camera applications can be expected, e.g. For example, recognizing hand gesture commands in the air, advanced AR applications, 3D photography and improvements in bokeh effects in photos.

The following video shows ToF in connection with Apple’s 2020 iDevices, which are said to contain 5G processors.

