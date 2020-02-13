Henderson Land Development, which is run by Hong Kong’s richest tycoon, cuts rents for its tenants by up to 60 percent and joins its colleagues to help local businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The developer, who owns retail space in more than 20 malls across the city, including IFC Mall in Central, will cut base rents for retailers, caterers, and educational institutions at its locations by 20 to 60 percent this month, a statement on Thursday.

“The group is particularly concerned about our tenants, especially small and medium-sized businesses, and hopes that the relief efforts will help them get through the difficult times,” it said. The landlord will also allow educational institutions, including classrooms and kindergartens affected by class breaks, to delay or pay installments in installments, he added.

The decision follows in the footsteps of industry peers and some of the city’s largest financial institutions, who have put in place relief efforts to mitigate the impact on local businesses. Government data this month could indicate more job losses as the virus outbreak caused retail sales and tourist arrivals to drop due to border controls and quarantine measures.

Sun Hung Kai, NWD and LKF Group fulfill “social responsibility” and lower rents in response to the outbreak of viruses

Before Henderson’s move, Sun Hung Kai Properties, the Lan Kwai Fong Group, and New World Development announced late Wednesday rental cuts for their tenants, in response to Treasury Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po’s blog, in which the city’s largest landlords “published their social.” Responsibility “should support companies and prevent job losses.

Henderson Land is controlled by Lee Shau-kee, whose fortune of $ 30.4 billion has been exceeded by Li Ka-shing according to Forbes Asia’s rank.

Linked Reit, Asia’s largest real estate investment trust, continued to market its tenants, but increased cleaning and hygiene and hired more people to control the flow of people on the premises, the company said on Tuesday.

Four out of ten Hong Kong hotel employees may lose their jobs due to the outbreak of the corona virus, which scares visitors

The labor market in Hong Kong will face increasing pressure, Chan said in his blog on February 9. The latest unemployment figures due to be released in mid-February are likely to rise from 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, he said in his call to landlords to do their bit for the economy.

Hong Kong’s gross domestic products shrank 1.2 percent in 2019, the first drop in a decade damaged by months of protests against the government. Chan has warned that the economy could continue to slide into recession this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, as the city confirmed more than 50 infections and one death.

Overall, the disease claimed at least 1,360 lives and infected more than 60,000 people worldwide, mainly in mainland China. This has become the biggest health crisis in decades and exceeds the number during the Sars outbreak (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003.

Retail sales in December declined 19.4 percent year-on-year, the statistics department said on February 4, in addition to a drop of 23.7 percent in November. The retail business environment has become even more difficult recently as the coronavirus infection threat puts a strain on inbound tourism and local sentiment, an official said.

