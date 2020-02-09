Advertisement

Every week we bring you the latest Canadian cell phone news. Below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Bell now has a total of 9,957,962 wireless subscribers

Bell announces the launch of 5G with Nokia as a network supplier

Canada ranks 25th worldwide for mobile gaming experiences: report

How to see the 2020 Oscars in Canada

Toronto will likely restrict e-scooter parking to certain downtown locations

Here’s what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S20 event

Telus offers a USD 85/20 GB Peace of Mind Connect action plan

Fido changes to only offer device financing options

The launch of the Sony PlayStation 5 website indicates that an announcement is coming

Rogers said it contributed $ 14.1 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019

Starbucks officially opens the first Canadian pickup store in Toronto

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip can be found in hands-on videos

Air Canada customers can now purchase tickets through PayPal

TCL loses the BlackBerry Mobile brand and stops manufacturing BlackBerry phones

Federal computer systems are at risk of failure, it said in sticky notes that were sent to Trudeau

Minister of Cultural Heritage clarifies that the government does not plan to regulate the news media

Super Bowl LIV was the most viewed Super Bowl in Canada

