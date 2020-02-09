Advertisement
Every week we bring you the latest Canadian cell phone news. Below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bell now has a total of 9,957,962 wireless subscribers
- Bell announces the launch of 5G with Nokia as a network supplier
- Canada ranks 25th worldwide for mobile gaming experiences: report
- How to see the 2020 Oscars in Canada
- Toronto will likely restrict e-scooter parking to certain downtown locations
- Here’s what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S20 event
- Telus offers a USD 85/20 GB Peace of Mind Connect action plan
- Fido changes to only offer device financing options
- The launch of the Sony PlayStation 5 website indicates that an announcement is coming
- Rogers said it contributed $ 14.1 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019
- Starbucks officially opens the first Canadian pickup store in Toronto
- Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip can be found in hands-on videos
- Air Canada customers can now purchase tickets through PayPal
- TCL loses the BlackBerry Mobile brand and stops manufacturing BlackBerry phones
- Federal computer systems are at risk of failure, it said in sticky notes that were sent to Trudeau
- Minister of Cultural Heritage clarifies that the government does not plan to regulate the news media
- Super Bowl LIV was the most viewed Super Bowl in Canada
The Post Here are the key Canadian cell phone messages from last week that were first published on MobileSyrup.
Advertisement