Advertisement

John Fogarty and Eoghan Cormican Weekend GAA games preview.

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, round 3.

Advertisement

Department 1.

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park 7 p.m. (C. Branagan, Down) Live Eir Sport, RTÉ).

Monaghan has been a thorn in Dublin’s side for the past two seasons. Dessie Farrell may not have learned as much in Mayo as he did against Kerry on opening day, but Monaghan will give his younger players a test. Seamus McEnaney will also enjoy this trip to GAA headquarters, but Dublin cannot accept a third division loss to the Farney men.

Judgment: Dublin.

Division 2: Armagh v Kildare, Athletic Grounds 7 p.m. (D. Coldrick Meath) Live Eir Sport.

Two teams that need to get running right away to keep up their aspirations. Both had slightly surprising defeats last weekend, and if there was one more shocking than the other, it was Armagh in Portlaoise, like Laois was a Bogey team of theirs. A real shootout beckons and Kildare could take some of it.

Judgment: To draw.

Division 4: Waterford v Wexford, Fraher Field, 7 p.m. (J. Ryan, Cork).

Wexford is a different animal at home and this relatively short trip across the western border will not upset you too much. Waterford has been pointless so far, and could remain so, as Wexford will get going against Carlow last weekend.

Judgment: Wexford.

Eirgrid Leinster U20 FC, round 1:

Wicklow v Dublin, Aughrim, 2 p.m. (J. Hickey, Carlow).

Verdict: Dublin.

Louth v Offaly, Lannleire GAA, Dunleer 2 p.m. (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Verdict: Louth.

Eirgrid Ulster U20 FC, round 1.

Derry v Fermanagh, Celtic Park 2pm (E. McFeely, Donegal).

Verdict: Derry.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

Mary Immaculate College v IT Carlow, DCU Sportsgrounds, 2 p.m. (J. Keenan, Wicklow). Live gaa.ie/gaanow

Headed by Enda Rowland, IT Carlow has a strong cohort of Laois players, and Kilkenny players Liam Blanchfield and Richie Leahy spice up their attack. For Mary Immaculate, they hope that Tim O’Mahony is fit. Ray McCormack gets a ride from midfield. It will be tight, but we will hesitate to bitch IT Carlow.

Judgment: IT Carlow.

DCU vs. UCC, DCU Sportsgrounds 2 p.m. (F. Horgan, Tipperary). Live gaa.ie/gaanow

Since the DCU’s approval to host the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup finals, Glasnevin College has an additional obligation to reach both decision-makers. There is an intoxicating mix of Dublin, Kilkenny and Wexford talents in their setup, with John Donnelly and Rory O’Connor in great shape. However, UCC still has so many participants that it is difficult to bet against them. Their Cork contingent is immensely strong and Mark Kehoe is now impressing Tipperary, while Conor Boylan and Paddy O’Loughlin are serious Limerick talents. There’s also Kerry star Shane Conway, who didn’t help beat Offaly in the league last weekend.

A blast that UCC can almost win.

Judgment: UCC.

Lidl Ladies NFL Round 3 Division 1

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park (N McCormack, Laois), 5 p.m.

It’s the duel between the All Ireland champions and the NFL defending champions on Saturday night at Croke Park. At the last encounter, Dublin prevailed in the semi-finals 2019 in front of 10,886 spectators in the GAA HQ. At the start of the season, Cork was the size of Dublin in a gripping Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-final at Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park.

Dublin coach Mick Bohan brought Orlagh Nolan, Hannah O’Neill and Caoimhe O’Connor, who prevailed against Cork last August, to their starting line-up, while Cork remains unchanged from last weekend. Dublin have three out of four points so far, while Cork has scored a third straight win.

Judgment: Dublin

Division 2 Tyrone v Clare, Drumragh (G. Chapman, Sligo), 3:30 p.m.

Verdict: Tyrone

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Round 2 Division 2

Cork v Meath, Cork Camogie Grounds, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Cork.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, round 3.

Department 1.

Meath v Mayo, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone). Live TG4 Youtube.

A tie or loss for either team means a long waiting period of two weeks until the fourth round. Mayo is the oldest major league team, but little of what they have shown so far suggests they will defend their title. James Horan insists on turning the youth over for the second year in a row. Meath lacks a bit of shine in advance and while they will consider it extremely recoverable, Mayo gets the nod.

Judgment: To draw.

Donegal v Galway, O’Donnell Park Letterkenny 2:00 p.m. (J. McQuillan, Cavan) postponed TG4.

If Donegal’s record at Ballybofey is proud of their return to Letterkenny, it leaves much to be desired. Donegal has lost in each of the last five games at O’Donnell Park (you have to go back to 2014 when they canceled Monaghan for their recent success there). There will be several in the Galway camp who remember how they won a one-point win at the same location two years ago. Both teams fly high, but how Galway lost in Tralee will inspire and inspire them at the same time.

Judgment: Galway.

Tyrone vs. Kerry, Healy Park 2pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live TG4.

Peter Keane must be enthusiastic about the rigorous testing his team has faced in the past fortnight. He may choose to rest some players as he did last weekend, but it offers him the ideal opportunity to try out a few new faces. Tyrone is relieved to hear Cathal McShane’s intentions, but he won’t shoot them again until the end of the campaign. Kerry has a good record in Omagh and can score more points against a Tyrone team that looked ragged last weekend.

Judgment: Kerry.

Department 2.

Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (N. Mooney, Cavan).

Mickey Graham expected a response from Cavan after her terrible opening game against Armagh and she was duly extradited to Westmeath. Fermanagh actually looked better in the first two games, but these efforts could be caught up here.

Judgment: Westmeath.

Laois v Cavan, MW Hire O’Moore Park 2pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh).

This spring, Laois has become the division’s most controversial team and is now named as a candidate for promotion. It remains to be seen whether they are ready, but they can pick Cavan up here.

Judgment: Laois.

Roscommon vs. Clare, Dr. Hyde Park, 2 p.m. (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary).

Suddenly the pressure on Anthony Cunningham has increased and his men and Clare will not spare them because their full Sam Maguire Cup status is at stake. The absentee on the Roscommon panel this season seems to feel more than the big names missing from the Clare camp.

Judgment: Roscommon.

Department 3.

Derry v Tipperary, Celtic Park, 1 p.m. (J. Henry, Mayo).

With just one point in her name, this wasn’t the start Rory Gallagher would have hoped for in his new role as Derry boss. If this ends, Tipperary will feel like picking up something again. But surely there must be a kick coming from Gallagher’s indictment – if they use their disappointment, they can get their first win.

Judgment: Derry.

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (P. Hughes, Armagh).

Pádraic Davis will be happy with how his indictment has developed since winning the O’Byrne Cup. Offaly would always be difficult and it was a remarkable achievement to get a point in Tullamore. Leitrim was inferior to Cork last weekend, but it can be argued that most teams in this group will be there too. This will be closer, although a home win is the smartest decision.

Judgment: Longford.

Louth v Offaly, Gaelic Grounds 2 p.m. (P. Faloon, Down).

A relegation battle will play a big role for anyone who falls here. A tie is hardly enough for both teams, as they don’t have to win a game yet.

Judgment: Offaly.

Cork vs. Down, Pairc Ui Chaoimh 2pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Cork has to play much more patiently here than in the first two games. In any case, they should be two against two like their opponents, and Paddy Tally deserves praise for how they have developed in the face of winter lost players and the late return of the Kilcoo Brigade. It lacks the forwarding options that the hosts can fall back on – and this can prove crucial.

Judgment: Cork.

Department 4.

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2 p.m. (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

If Carlow wants to quickly return to Division 3, they have to win in such games. However, Limerick currently appears to have more promotional credentials.

Judgment: To draw.

Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim 2 p.m. (K. Faloon, Armagh).

An excellent win for Wicklow last weekend and a loss against an undefeated Sligo outfit would be a real stroke of luck.

Judgment: Wicklow.

London v Antrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip 2pm (J. Bermingham, Cork).

The exils looked more like a closed team against Limerick than against Sligo. Antrim also lost insignificantly against Sligo and should take a second win.

Judgment: Antrim.

Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC quarter-finals.

Mayo v Galway, Elverys MacHale Park 2pm.

Verdict: Galway.

Lidl Ladies NFL round 3.

Department 1.

Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny (G. McMahon, Mayo), 12 p.m.

After the respective defeats in the opening round, both teams took their first win in the spring last weekend.

Judgment: Galway.

Tipperary v Westmeath, Templetuohy (K. Phelan, Laois), 1 p.m.

Tipperary wants to celebrate his first division 1 victory here.

Judgment: Tipperary.

Mayo v Waterford, Swinford (S. Coyle, Donegal), 2:30 p.m.

Both teams want to recover from last weekend’s defeats. Home advantage can prove to be the key.

Judgment: Mayo.

Department 2.

Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan (J. Murphy, Carlow), 11.45 a.m.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park Tralee (N. McCormack, Laois), 12 p.m.

Verdict: Kerry.

Cavan v Wexford, St. Matthews Park, Denn (B Rice, Down), 2 p.m.

Verdict: Cavan.

Department 3.

Laois v Longford, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (K Corcoran, Mayo), 12 p.m.

Verdict: Laois.

Fermanagh v Roscommon, Derrygonnelly (D Carolan, Armagh), 2 p.m.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Kildare v Wicklow, St. Conleths Park, Newbridge (A O’Connell, Galway), 2 p.m.

Verdict: Kildare.

Sligo v Down, Eastern Harps, Keash (J. Devlin, Galway), 2 p.m.

Conclusion: down.

Department 4.

Louth v Limerick, Cooley Kickhams (C Groome, Offaly), 2 p.m.

Verdict: Limerick.

Leitrim v Antrim, Ballinamore (P. Clifford, Donegal), 2 p.m.

Verdict: Leitrim.

Derry v Offaly, Owenbeg (P. Burke, Louth), 2 p.m.

Verdict: Derry.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Round 2.

Department 1.

Offaly v Cork, St. Brendans Park, Birr, 3 p.m.

Cork looked impressive when he beat Waterford with nine reserves last weekend. The rebels should take their second win here.

Judgment: Cork.

Waterford v Kilkenny, WIT Carriganore, 2pm.

After saying goodbye to the opening round, this is a first outing for new Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling.

Judgment: Kilkenny.

Department 2.

Derry v Kerry, Maghera, 1 p.m.

Verdict: Derry.

Wexford v Down, St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Wexford.

Kildare v Westmeath, Hawkfield Center of Excellence, Newbridge, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Laois v Antrim, Abbeyleix GAA, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Antrim.

Tipperary v Dublin, The Ragg, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Department 3.

Cavan v Limerick, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Limerick.

Offaly v Roscommon, St. Brendans Park, Birr, 1 p.m.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Wicklow v Tyrone, Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney GAA Boden, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Carlow v Armagh, Netwatch Training Center, Fenagh, 2 p.m.

Verdict: Carlow.

Clare vs. Down, Meelick GAA, 1 p.m.

Conclusion: down.

Advertisement