If you have studied Donald Trump for every period you know that despite claiming to have one of the “best temperaments” of “someone who ever holds the office of president,” it costs very little to let him leave. Examples of things that have led to volcanic anger at the former property developer include but are not limited to speeches from the Academy Award acceptance, Snoop Dogg, Nordstrom, the Kentucky Derby, wind turbines, advertisements about its weight, toilets, showers, sinks, light bulbs and dishwashers. So the news that a new poll has the top six of the Democrats who all beat him in a general election will almost certainly inspire the kind of outburst that is typically reserved for Nancy Pelosi, if not dogs and cards (are real enemies).

According to the latest national poll by Quinnipiac, among registered voters, Trump would lose the 2020 election to Mike Bloomberg Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg if it were held today. For a man who apparently just fears the idea of ​​taking on Bloomberg or Biden, and who is not begging voters to nominate the Vermont senator, that is not good news!

The poll also puts Trump’s preference under water, with only 42% of registered voters reporting a favorable opinion of him and 55% thinking he sucks (or reports an “unfavorable” view of him). This is in particular his best preferred rating since March 7, 2017. Stay tuned for the 12-alarm melting!

Trump praises the Chinese execution of drug dealers

The president, who is currently campaigning for his alleged support for criminal justice reform, said at the White House on Monday that he would like to address drug problems in the US by taking a page from the Chinese playbook, where drug dealers are executed according to a “fair but quick test. “

“States with a very powerful death penalty on drug dealers have no drug problem,” Trump said during an event with governors. “I don’t know that our country is ready for that, but if you look around the world, the countries with a powerful death penalty – death penalty – with a fair but quick trial, they have little or no drug problems. That also applies to China. “This is not the first time Trump has praised an authoritarian nation for sentencing drug dealers to death. In 2017, he congratulated the Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, whose “shoot to kill” policy against drug dealers had resulted in the killing of at least 7,000 people for “an incredibly good job with the drug problem.”

