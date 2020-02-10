Advertisement

If you’re wondering what happened to your phone backups in Google Drive, you’re not alone.

The search giant based in Mountain View, California recently optimized the Google Drive sidebar and removed the old sidebar shortcut to find it. Instead, you can now find phone backups under “Storage”.

The next time you open Drive on your desktop, you should see a blue banner under the “My Drive” heading. The banner indicates that backups have been moved. You can click a button to jump straight to storage and view your backups. There is also a “More Information” button that links to this help page for managing your backups in Drive.

The banner will of course disappear after you have seen it. So you can get to backups without the practical link. Just click on the numbers under “Storage” in the sidebar and then on the top right next to the “i” logo on “Backups”. There you will see a list of your phone backups as well as WhatsApp backups if you use them.

Alternatively, you can access your backups at “drive.google.com/drive/backups”.

Note that this only applies to the desktop interface. Android users will still find backups in the pull-down menu in the Drive app. Oddly enough, there is no way to access backups from the mobile Drive website. It is not clear whether this change was made recently or whether users previously had access to backups on the mobile site.

While some may find the change frustrating, it won’t ultimately affect most users. When you access backups on the desktop, you can only delete files or view limited details about the backup, such as: B. the number of apps. Since most backup-related activities are performed on your phone, you are likely to manage your backups there.

Source: Android Police

