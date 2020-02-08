Advertisement

Analysts raise questions about the impact of corona virus on Apple sales and loyalty of Apple TV Plus users.

The week began with TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo lowering its iPhone shipping forecast for the current quarter by 10% over fears that coronavirus could affect the company’s supply chain in China. Shortly afterwards, researcher Flixed said that many users of free trials for Apple TV Plus do not want to pay for the streaming video service.

Apple’s problems continued when France announced that the company had fined $ 27 million for a feature in iPhone batteries that slowed the company down after prolonged use. Even Apple’s contracts with third-party repair companies have come under fire for their “incriminating” provisions.

It’s been a tough week for Apple. Here is a summary of what happened:

How Corona Virus Affects Apple

The deadly respiratory disease coronavirus that infected thousands and killed hundreds of people worldwide could affect Apple’s supply chainanalysts said this week. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities, said Apple’s iPhone shipments may decline 10% this quarter due to delays in Chinese production. Some other analysts who spoke to Fortune this week agreed that the longer the coronavirus problem persists and the Chinese government and corporation are forced to shutdown, the greater the impact on Apple’s financial results.

Apple TV Plus issues

Apple TV Plus finds “no response from customers” Amber analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a study earlier this week. According to Sacconaghi, fewer than 10 million Apple device owners have signed up for a free trial, and even fewer are paying customers. The analyst said Apple TV Plus’s slow acceptance may be due to its “limited supply of content”. In the meantime, Flixed said that only 28% of Apple TV Plus users this week had signed up for the free 7-day version. Study actually became subscribers. Among those who have received a one-year free trial of Apple TV Plus through the purchase of Apple devices, only 59% currently plan to sign up and pay $ 4.99 a month after their trial ends. Despite the sobering news for Apple, there was a glimmer of hope: the respondents gave Apple TV Plus an average satisfaction rating of 7 out of 10 points.

Get ready for CarKey

Apple is working on a technology that would enable car owners Use your iPhones or Apple Watches as car keysAccording to Apple tracking site 9to5Mac. The feature called CarKey is hidden in the recently released beta version of iOS 13.4, the article said. Although Apple has not confirmed its existence, 9to5Mac has found that the feature allows users to open the Wallet app on their iPhone or Apple Watch, and then start and switch off their car. It is not known which vehicles the functions could work with. Apple’s iOS 13.4 is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

France fined Apple

France fined Apple € 25 million for throttling iPhones with aging batteries. In a statement this week, investigators said iOS software updates in 2017 intentionally affected the performance of older iPhones like the iPhone SE and iPhone 6, and the company did not notify users of the change. Apple admitted that it released the software with throttling, but denied France’s accusation of doing so to encourage owners of older iPhones to upgrade. Apple said throttling protects older batteries and allows older devices to last longer.

Apple repair program guidelines

Last year, Apple announced that small business owners could use it to repair their Apple devices. This week, Tech-News motherboard received a copy of the Apple-repairers agreement that raises questions about related requirements. The agreement Apple can check providers at any timeYou can also review providers without notice up to five years after termination of the agreement. In interviews with motherboard, lawyers and repair lawyers called the agreement “burdensome” for the providers.

The successful Apple Watch

Apple has shipped 31 million Apple Watches worldwide last year, Strategy Analytics said this week. Apple outperformed the entire Swiss watch industry, which accounted for 21 million shipments last year. Apple Watch shipments rose 36% year over year, compared to a 13% decline year over year for Swiss watches.

Just one thing…

February is the heart month, and to celebrate Apple offers the same equivalent of $ 100 Apple previously offered $ 60-70 credits for Series 2 and Series 3 models. The credits can be used to purchase an Apple Watch Series 5.

