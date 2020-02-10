Advertisement

Pat Carberry (R), a gay firefighter, with British opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn. (Supplied)

A gay British firefighter over 33 years of age was abused by the Brexiteers for simply pointing out that a comment was racist.

Leighton’s brigade member Patrick Carberry, who has won numerous national awards for his involvement, was labeled “damn” on Facebook on January 31, saying he deserved to be shot.

Advertisement

Carberry, National Secretary of the Fire Brigade Union LGBT Committee, told PinkNews: “Couldn’t believe what I read.”

Since then, he has submitted the incident to local law enforcement agencies referred to the Bedfordshire Police’s hate crime department.

What happened?

Shortly after the bells rang across the UK to indicate that Britain was officially withdrawing from the European Union, Carberry logged into its local Facebook community.

Leighton Be-Buggered is a group of around 8,000 members for the city of Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, which is intended to give users a space to “groan or complain”, the site says.

But the groans of some users silenced Carberry’s night.

“I commented on a conversation stream the night Brexit took place that a group member celebrating the event referred to” foreign students, “” he said.

“Someone replied that they were a” racist handler. “They replied that” Remoans “were so easy to wrap.

“I posted a comment saying,” Remoans are easy to do, “won’t stop people from believing that he’s a w ** kler given the content of his post.”

The next morning, a Facebook user woke up and replied to Carberry, saying, “You really are a fucking guy unless you are a gay guy.

“All terrorists like you should be shot.”

(Facebook)

The user then targeted Carberry through his profile picture, which he created with Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labor Party.

The fireman emphasizes that abuse does not reflect Brexiteers.

The news rattled Carberry, who found the comment “extreme” and did not “reflect” the Brexiter.

“On social media, I accept that discussing issues as controversial as Brexit will lead to disagreement and that there is some degree of naming, but my sexuality doesn’t matter to my political view of Brexit.

“This was not only a case where I was insulted, but also my sexuality as a justification.

“The abuse continued, implying that I was a supporter of terrorism and should be shot.”

Pat Carberry (R) with his husband David (L) and Dany Cotton, former commissioner of the London Fire Brigade. (Supplied)

“During my 33 years as a firefighter, the Royal Air Force served with their fire department eleven and a half of those years. I am proud to have served my country,” he said.

“The profile picture of the person who sent me the post showed a man in army combat uniform with a rifle, which I found particularly threatening.”

He continued, “I don’t think the offender’s comments reflect the attitudes of the vast majority of those who voted for vacation.”

“Brexit may be a reality, but if there are people who now believe that this can express hatred and suggest that people be shot, they need to be made aware that such an expression will not be tolerated and that they will be held to explain what they’re saying. “

Advertisement