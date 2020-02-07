Advertisement

Wombats have been discovered in drought-stricken regions of Australia, giving other animals access to water.

These random heroes have buried themselves in an underground pool of water located on a beef farm southwest of Merriwa, New South Wales, ABC News reported. They have opened the water hole for other species.

In this case, the wombats appeared to be environmental engineers, expanding a hole in Ted Finnie’s farm. Finnie estimates that the hole – which looks more like a “crater” – is about 20 meters in diameter and four meters deep.

Finnie told the news agency that a recent camera trap had caught birds, goannas, opossums, echidnas, and emus that were drinking at the waterhole. While wombats, kangaroos, wallabies and wallaroos were already frequent visitors to the fountain, the construction work of the wombats seems to have brought new guests to the area.

Associate Professor Julie Old, a biologist at Western Sydney University, told ABC News: “It is almost as if the Wombats are water diviners, searching for the water and digging the holes to get to the water, and using the other animals it. “

Old visited the hole and called it unique. She said she knew of no other incidents where wombats dug for water this way.

marco3t / iStock

This is not the first time that wombats have attracted attention because of their “heroism”. Earlier this year, a tweet claimed that wombats would save local wildlife by “guarding” escaping animals into their burrows.

It read: “Apparently wombats in areas affected by fire not only allow other animals to seek shelter in their deep, refractory caves, but actively drive fleeing animals into them.”

However, this good news was not quite as accurate as it seemed. Experts intervened to dispel the rumor and said animals that were hiding from the fires in Wombat caves were uninvited guests.

“I wouldn’t say that wombats are” happy “to share with other animals, but they” tolerate “them as long as they don’t bother the wombat too much,” said Dr. Michael Swinbourne, an ecologist at the University of Adelaide, said AFP.

Wombats are generally loners, but can share rooms with close relatives. In the past, they have been observed in other species, including reptiles, rodents, echidnas and koalas.

“We have pictures of penguins taking refuge in a wombat burrow to avoid a sea eagle’s attention,” said Swinbourne.

It is believed that more than 1 billion of unique Australian fauna and at least 33 people were killed in the severe fire period. The country may experience some relief from the flames as heavy rains hit the east coast and extinguish about a third of the New South Wales fires, the BBC reported.

Firefighters and politicians were relieved by the change in weather, which supplies the regions of the country that have been in drought for the past three years with much-needed water. However, they expect hot, dry conditions to return before the fire season is over.

“This was a welcome disturbance to the weather pattern and a massive reparation and relief for so many people,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, NSWRFS commissioner.

