New Delhi: The high-voltage campaign for the parliamentary elections in Delhi on February 8 ended on Thursday at 6 p.m. with an aggressive blitzkrieg between the Aam Aadmi party and the BJP, and Congress left no stone unturned to make it a triangular competition. While the entire AAP leadership was on site and the campaign focused on the five years of work by the government of Arvind Kejriwal, the controversial slogan “shooting dead traitors” was again sung by BJP supporters at Foreign Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Hari Nagar. Congress, which urged both the BJP and the AAP not to keep their campaign promises, claimed that this would be another surprise, as was the case in the parliamentary election in neighboring Haryana last year.

Shortly after the campaign ended, the AAP formed 272 teams in all boroughs to ensure strict vigilance after submissions were received that money and alcohol were reportedly distributed in some areas. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party had lodged a complaint with the election commission after several reports circulated from many BJP MPs who are in different constituencies.

With the slogan “Achhe beetay 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal”, which also formed the basis of the AAP campaign song, the party candidates tried to convince voters that their government is active in the areas of care, health and education. There was no better choice than to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Prime Minister of Delhi. Mr. Kejriwal also affirmed that the previous development is only in progress and must be continued.

The BJP, which has done its best after 22 years to regain power in the city, ended the campaign by asking voters to vote for the country’s security and good governance. Mr. Shah, who led the party’s election campaign from the front, said the BJP would form the state government with more than 45 seats. In 2015, the AAP won the polls with 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats, and Congress was unable to maintain a single constant, despite being in power for 15 consecutive years.

On three road shows, Mr. Shah claimed that the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh were a “joint venture” between the AAP and Congress and that the “Tukde-Tukde gang” would be “shocked” if the election results were announced on February 11th. He said the BJP would win the election as the people vote for the country’s security, development and good governance.

Singing “Jai Shri Ram” at his road show in Hari Nagar, a group of BJP followers also expressed “Goli Maaro” slogans. However, the police asked her to stop. Mr. Shah said: “Kejriwal and (Congress Leader) Rahul Gandhi fear that Shaheen Bagh should not be discussed. I want to ask her why the country’s security shouldn’t be an election problem. “

Randeep Singh Surjewala, media officer for Congress, was certain of his party’s success in the general election. He said: “Some news channels only gave us two seats in Haryana, but we won 31. It will happen again.” He said: The AAP wants ‘Dangal Wali Delhi’ and the BJP wants ‘Dangon (uprising) Wali Delhi’ while the congress ‘Dil Walon Ki Delhi’ wants. “

The President of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, referred to the BJP, which is in power in the center, and the ruling AAP in Delhi as “Jhoothon ki Sarkar aur Jhoothon ke Sardar” water supply and public transport in the state capital. He said that Mr. Shah has panicked because this time he believes the BJP may not be able to win more than the three seats it won in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

