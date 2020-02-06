Advertisement

MILAN –

A high-speed train derailed in northern Italy before Thursday’s break on the heavily used Milan-Bologna line, where the car was fully released and bumped into a railroad building, killing two railroad workers and injuring 27 people.

The state railway Freccia Rossa train got off the rails while traveling at nearly 300 km / h (180 mph), Angelo Borrelli, civil defense chief, told state radio.

State Railways said the two fatalities were train engineers.

Advertisement

Authorities said the crash occurred around 5:30 am (4:30 AM) in the countryside outside the city of Lodi.

“The motor car derailed, loosened completely and continued,” Girolamo Fabiano, a state police officer, told state radio. “Then the second car derailed.”

On board the first business-class passenger car that crashed, there was only one passenger, officials said.

The rest of the cars remained upright.

Given the early hour, the train was quiet, with only about 30 passengers on board, police said.

Rescuers had to help some passengers off the train.

Fabiano said that the route had been worked on at night. But he said it was unclear whether that was a factor in the crash, the cause of which was under investigation.

Borrelli said the high-speed train left Milan at 5.10 am (0410 GMT) and was heading south to Bologna. Borrelli said two of the wounded were in serious condition, while the other 25 were less seriously injured.

The passenger train is part of a popular high-speed rail line known as Freccia Rossa, or the Red Arrow service. The southern destination would be Salerno, a port city south of Naples.

Rail traffic was diverted to local tracks, with delays of about an hour reported.

Advertisement