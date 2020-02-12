A high surf recommendation has been issued for the eastern shores of islands from Kauai to the island of Hawaii, in fact until Friday 6 am.

The National Weather Service said rising transactions along with short to moderate eastern waves until Thursday will lead to surfing above 8 feet along exposed east coasts. The surf may fall below the recommended level on Friday, but remains high throughout the weekend.

Surf from 7 to 10 feet is expected along the east coast of the island of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii.

Officials warn of breaking waves and strong tear currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach visitors, swimmers and surfers must be careful and heed all advice from safety officers in the ocean. Water sports enthusiasts should watch out for recreational surfers and bodyboarders who use port channels to gain access to surfing areas.

A small craft recommendation for waters around most Hawaiian islands, due to east winds of 20 to 30 knots, with higher gusts of wind and seas of 7 to 11 feet, also remains in effect until 6:00 am Friday.