The repetition of the All-Ireland Football Final, an increase in ticket prices for Allianz League and Championship games and a general increase in gate revenue all contributed to a 2019 financial year for the GAA.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan, right, speaks to the media alongside President John Horan and Peter McKenna, Director of Stadium and Commerce. Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

The combined income of the Central Council amounted to € 73.9 million in 2019, which corresponds to an increase of € 10.3 million compared to the previous year

Senior GAA officials announced the good news this afternoon, confirming that a solid performance from the company that runs Croke Park also contributed to an excellent overall result.

GAA CFO Ger Mulryan announced that the repetition of the Irish football final between Dublin and Kerry in September was an unexpected stroke of luck, bringing the association “around € 3 million”.

In total, the revenue for games in the All-Ireland series, which were controlled centrally by the ATM, amounted to € 18.2 million in 2019, significantly higher than the € 12.7 million booked in 2018.

However, Ryan warned of the rising costs of preparing and deploying high-level teams between counties:

The total cost of preparing and deploying high-level teams for the 32 districts was EUR 29.74 million in 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 11.6 percent over the previous year, a trend that simply cannot be continued.

Caution has also been exercised with regard to the 2020 financial statements, which are expected to be lower in 2019, also because no concerts are currently booked for Croke Park this summer.

Peter McKenna, Croke Park Stadium and GAA Commercial Director, said the home of the Gaelic Games was able to accept concert bookings, but noted that the Euro 2020 finals had an impact on the number of major acts on European tours.

“The bands don’t travel,” said McKenna. “The big touring coaches, as they were, don’t go to Europe because the 2020 euros soaked up so many cities. I mean, it’s not just in one place, it’s in 20 or 21 different cities.

That took the value of a European tour from the big bands. So yes, absolutely (we can hold concerts), they just don’t tour. “

Overall, however, this was positive news as total GAA revenue – including the Central Council, Croke Park Ltd, insurance fund, injury fund and other smaller companies / entities – was 11 percent higher than the prior year at EUR 118 million.

“GAA sales for 2019 are at a record level,” says the GAA financial report.

“A significant portion of this revenue was forecast and planned based on the well received ticket price increases in our league and championship campaigns.

“There was also the bonus of a repeat of the All-Ireland football final, along with an exceptionally strong performance by Croke Park Stadium, which resulted in a 31 percent increase in CLG’s annual payout to EUR 10.5 million.”

The headlines presented by the GAA for 2019 read that the number of visitors increased by five percent, 84 percent of every euro earned was reinvested in the entire association and there was a “record investment in games and the well-being of the players of EUR 23.1 million”.

Overall, this has been called the “stable and solid financial report for the year”.

“As you know, it’s all about playing games, promoting games, and getting people to play. I think it’s been a very positive year,” said GAA director general Tom Ryan.

