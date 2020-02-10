Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday informed the government of the center and Delhi of the participation of children after the death of a four-month-old child of a Shaheen-Bagh protester.

“We have the highest respect for motherhood, the greatest concern for children, and they should not be treated badly,” the bank, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, told mothers’ lawyers who protested citizenship (Modification). Act or CAA at Shaheen Bagh.

The court ex officio took note of the matter after the child’s death in Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests have been going on for almost two months. The baby had died in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from Shaheen Bagh.

The matter was initiated by the Supreme Court based on a letter from a 12-year-old Mumbai girl who received the National Bravery Award in 2019.

Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a recipient of the Indian Council for Child Welfare’s (ICCW) National Bravery Award for 2019, said in her letter that the baby’s parents and the organizers of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh “failed”, to protect the rights of the child, which leads to his death. She had also looked for instructions to prevent children from taking part in demonstrations as it means “cruelty”.

Sadavarte helped with the evacuation during the fire that broke out in Mumbai’s Crystal Tower in August 2018. It led 17 people to safety.

Lawyers representing some of the demonstrators raised the issue of discrimination against their children in schools and detention of children in camps.

A lawyer who appeared for three women said, “Children come home from school crying because they are called Pakistanis and terrorists.”

However, CJI Bobde declined to substantiate these arguments that they were unrelated to the case.

“You cannot use this platform to make such statements. That is not taken into account here, ”he said. Further arguments from lawyers in a similar direction met with a stronger response from the CJI.

“We don’t want people to use this platform to make the situation worse. They can’t make irrelevant arguments. In this case, it’s not about CAA, NRC, or students called Pakistanis,” he said.

During the hearing of a case against the nearly two-month protest in Shaheen Bagh, south Delhi, the court also signaled that people should not be allowed to block a public road indefinitely, and announced the matter for further hearing on February 17.

“You cannot block a public road indefinitely. If everyone starts to protest everywhere, what will happen, ”said the bank, led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The Supreme Court delayed hearing two petitions against the protests in South Delhi last week regarding the parliamentary elections held on February 8. The bank had indicated that there was a problem and wanted to examine how it could be solved.

Shaheen Bagh has become the epicenter of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which empowers the government to speed up the process of granting Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from the majority Muslim countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

