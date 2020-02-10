Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir, which were stripped of their special status and made a union area in August, have been banned by security forces for months ThePrint file photo

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday booked Hilal Lone, son of Lok Sabha member of the National Conference, Mohammad Akbar Lone, under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Advertisement

Officials said Lone, who was remanded in pre-trial detention in August last year, was booked after his drop test led to negative results.

The politician and over 40 other leaders have been booked under section 107, which must be reviewed every six months to determine whether a detainee should be detained or released.

Former Prime Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also fully booked under the PSA last week, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was due to end.

The law allows authorities to detain people without trial for two years.

In the PSA dossier on Lone, the government of Jammu & Kashmir accused the 47-year-old of posing a potential threat to peace by working with a party whose manifesto “is supposed to agitate against the lifting of Article 370”.

“You are a likely MLA candidate for the National Conference and a potential threat to public peace and quiet as you belong to the party whose manifesto is to protest the repeal of Articles 370, 35A of the Indian Constitution “says the dossier.

The government also described Hilal Lone as the figurehead of the National Conference and said it would be easy for him to get people agitated.

Also read: Omar’s “mobilization talk”, Mehbooba’s “separatists” stand – why ex-CMs are confronted with PSA charges

Dossier against Hilal Lone

The union’s regional administration accused Lone’s father, a seated MP from Baramulla constituency, of making inflammatory and anti-nationalist statements after the abolition of Article 370 on August 5.

The document quoted part of an interview with Akbar Lone, in which he allegedly said that “the central government had energized the Kashmiri resistance movement” and Pakistan were Kashmiris.

The government also accused Hilal Lone of making statements to spark a rebellion against India, to fight Indian sovereignty and to fight the lifting of Article 370 “to the death”. The dossier also states that Hilal is accused of having a long tradition of hindering government action against anti-national elements.

Also read: PSA dossier calls Mehbooba Mufti Kota Rani, the Hindu queen of Kashmir who “poisoned” rivals

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement