Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a panel discussion on her upcoming Hulu documentary on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Erik Voake / Getty

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeated her criticism of Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday, warning that the current presidential candidate would not keep election promises.

Clinton, who had narrowly beaten Sanders for the 2016 Democratic nomination, had previously spoken harsh words for her former rival, criticized his success story, and insisted that “nobody likes” him in an interview for an upcoming Hulu documentary. Her latest comments came during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

“You have to be responsible for what you say and what you say what you will do. We need to restore trust in our fellow Americans and in our institutions,” said Clinton. “And if you promise the moon and you cannot deliver the moon, that will be another indicator of how we simply cannot trust ourselves.”

Presenter Ellen DeGeneres asked Clinton about her previous comments on Sanders and said it had to feel good to speak freely. Clinton replied that the documentary interview had been filmed over a year earlier, but said she “has a fairly clear perspective of what it takes to win the presidency.”

Without specifically addressing Sanders, Clinton says that candidates have the “responsibility” to successfully implement their policies.

“I think you should tell people what you mean, what you say, and have a sense of responsibility for how you achieve everything you talk about,” said Clinton.

The issue of universal health care was then raised by Clinton, who spoke against a promising “ideal” policy and said that the risks were too great because the Trump administration would take away health care if Democrats were lost.

“I just want everyone to understand how high the stakes are, and every candidate and officer to be held responsible for what they do or not,” said Clinton.

Both Clinton and DeGeneres focused on the eligibility of potential candidates in the upcoming elections and warned Democrats not to nominate the wrong person.

DeGeneres claimed that the nomination of a candidate who tends to “go to the extreme” or make promises that he cannot keep is a mistake, adding that “everyone can say something”. Clinton agreed while claiming that “the greatest turnout ever” was needed to defeat Trump.

“These things are not easy to do,” said Clinton. “So you need someone who knows how to govern. And I just want everyone to be careful because … we should really have the greatest turnout in this next election.”

After a chaotic Iowa caucus in which former Vice President Joe Biden underperformed, Sanders is currently viewed by many as the new Democrat leader. At least one prominent statistician gives him an almost 50 percent chance of winning the nomination.

Newsweek asked Sanders for a comment, but received no response in time for publication.

