Advertisement

Although Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has many critics, there is no doubt that she also has a large number of celebrity fans. A famous person who has been very clear about her support for the Duchess of Sussex is Hillary Clinton.

Meghan and Clinton have shown great support for each other over the years. Recently Clinton even went above and beyond to show her love for Meghan in the most 2020 possible way.

Meghan Markle openly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Advertisement

Meghan never revealed who she voted for in the 2016 presidential election. From the things she did, however, it is clear to many fans that she was a Clinton supporter.

For example, in the months preceding the election, Meghan openly criticized Donald Trump for some of his policies and called them “division” and “hatred of women.”

She also encouraged her fans to consider voting for Clinton. She said in an interview: “You are not only voting for a woman like it is Hillary (Clinton). Yes, you are voting because she is a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you are not really that kind of world want him to paint. “

Hillary Clinton stood up for Meghan Markle against negative press

After Meghan became royal and began to receive negative press in the UK, Clinton decided to support Meghan as well. In an interview in October 2019, Clinton proclaimed negative reports about the Duchess of Sussex who were racially motivated.

The former presidential candidate said, “The way she has been treated is inexplicable. If the explanation is that she is biracial, then be ashamed of everyone.”

A month later, Clinton also shared on a radio show that she wanted to hug Meghan after what she had experienced.

“You know, it’s not easy,” Clinton said. “And there are a number of techniques that you can learn along the way, some humor, some deflection, whatever, which I am sure will get there. But it is difficult what she is going through. And I think she deserves much better. “

Hillary Clinton visited Meghan Markle in November

It seems that Clinton and Meghan treat each other well. In addition to saying nice things about each other in interviews, it was discovered in November 2019 that Clinton had visited Meghan at her home in Frogmore Cottage.

A source confirmed to People that Clinton even met Meghan’s son, Archie.

“It was sweet,” the insider said. “She must hold him and hug him. She is very proud of the three children of Chelsea and there was a lot of talk about newborns and feeding schedules. “

The source even revealed that Meghan and Clinton were both “just as excited to meet.”

Hillary Clinton recently shared a quote from Meghan Markle

Meghan has been through a lot lately. She and Prince Harry announced in January that they were both resigning as senior members of the royal family.

The entire scandal has been called ‘Megxit’ in the press and on social media. Much of the blame lies with Meghan, who accuses critics of trying to rip off Prince Harry from his family.

Clinton decided to show supporters of social media that she still has Meghan’s back. The former Secretary of State went to Instagram to share a quote from Meghan that said: “Women don’t have to find a voice. They have a voice. They must feel empowered to use it and people must be encouraged to listen. “

Meghan said these words at the first annual Royal Forum in 2018. During the event, she also emphasized her desire to fight for women’s empowerment.

Advertisement