Hillary Clinton on the Ellen Show. (Screen shot)

Hillary Clinton sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss Donal Trump’s acquittal and how he could be fired.

Spoiler alert: Clinton’s most important tip for Trump’s election is voting in the presidential election.

The former foreign minister, who competed against Trump in the 2016 presidential race, has first-hand experience of Trump’s tendency to take up the country’s highest office to harass and intimidate U.S. citizens.

When Ellen Degeneres asked Hillary Clinton what she wanted to do to get him out, her answer was simple: “The way to do it is by choice.”

The couple sat down on February 6 to chat. Clinton admitted to being “emotionally drained” after interviewing about the affair that her husband Bill Clinton had for a documentary series in the 1990s.

Bill Clinton’s affair with a White House intern, 22-year-old Monica Lewinsky when he was president, led him to be accused by the House of Representatives. However, he was later acquitted by the United States Senate.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment process the day Hillary Clinton and Ellen sat down to talk to each other.

This is despite the fact that the Republicans themselves asked the senators to indict Trump.

The Republican Defending Democracy Together faction urged the GOP senators to vote for Trump’s deposition in a new television ad they paid for in the weeks leading up to Fox News’ impeachment process.

When Ellen asked about Clinton’s thoughts on the results of the impeachment proceedings against Trump, she said, “I wasn’t surprised.”

“It’s hard to get 67 votes to judge and remove someone,” said Clinton. “But I was still disappointed that Republicans were no longer willing to take the position that Mitt Romney was taking.”

“So we’re not going any further, but I hope that voters and Americans of all political stripes actually take care of themselves and say, ‘Hey, you know, he has to be held accountable. in the choice. “

