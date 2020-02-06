Advertisement

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that she would not necessarily decline if asked to become vice president.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked Clinton if she could take the position, the former first lady said that this would probably never happen.

“Well, that’s not going to happen. But no, probably no,” she said.

“They don’t know that won’t happen,” DeGeneres replied when Clinton denied several times that this would ever be possible.

She continued:

You see, it was when Barack Obama asked me to become Secretary of State. I was shocked. I had no idea he was going to ask me and I refused him twice. He said, “You know, I need the economy to fall. It’s a disaster. I have to concentrate on that. We have problems worldwide. You focus on it. “

I said, “No, no, I’m happy where I am. You get someone else. I’m sure there are good people.” And the second time I said, “No, Mr. President-elect, I won’t do it, ”he said,“ I’m not going to call you again until you say yes. ”And so I tell you, I started thinking about it and thought if I won and I wanted to ask him to do something , I would have wanted him to do that for me.

That’s why I never say never because I believe in serving my country, but that won’t happen.

However, Clinton said on January 27 that she could beat President Trump if she came against him in November.

“Yes. I definitely feel this urge because I think the 2016 election was a really strange time and result,” she told Variety Magazine.

Although Clinton received a setback in her Hulu documentary for her harsh criticism of 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), she wrote that she will support anyone who becomes a Democrat candidate:

I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!

Seriously though, the top priority for our country and our world is to retire Trump, and as always, I’ll do everything I can to support our candidate.

– Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

“He was in Congress for years. He was supported by a senator. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He didn’t do anything, ”said Clinton in the film.

However, Sanders reportedly wiped her statements.

“On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air,” he said.

