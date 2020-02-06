Advertisement

Failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton accused the senators who had cleared President Trump of all allegations of betraying her oath to the Constitution and warned that American democracy was entering “dangerous territory”.

“When the presidential impeachment process began, Republican senators swore an oath to defend the constitution,” wrote Clinton after Senate clarified President Trump.

“Today, 52 of them voted to betray this oath – and all of us,” she continued. “We are entering dangerous territory for our democracy. We all have to work together to restore it.”

The Senate acquitted the president on Wednesday afternoon for two reasons – abuse of power and disability to Congress – thereby ending the impeachment process.

“It is therefore ordered and decided that the aforementioned Donald John Trump will be acquitted, and he is herewith acquitted of the charges in the articles,” Chief Justice John Roberts said:

Republicans across the board celebrated the end of impeachment, including the president himself:

