February 12, 2020, 10:43 a.m.

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 10:43 am

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Hillyard man who admitted to murdering his girlfriend is sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua Forrester pleaded guilty to murdering 24-year-old Alianna Johnson the day after Christmas.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Johnson died of gunshot wounds and described her death as murder.

Shortly after the neighbors heard gunshots, Forrester was found near the scene, covered in blood.

During the interview, Forrester told the police: “There is no excuse. I can not explain. “He said he and Johnson had difficulties in their relationship and recently quit his job.

Forrester said he took his gun out of a safe and loaded it after an argument with Johnson. Then he put it in a kitchen drawer and said he couldn’t “do” it at that time.

A few hours later he got up and picked up the gun. He said he was standing over the victim while she was sleeping and started shooting her.

When asked why he did it, Forrester said something had taken him over and he didn’t know why.

Court records showed that he later said he shot her “because I couldn’t let her go.”

Forrester’s sentence is set at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

