HMD will launch up to five new Nokia smartphones at its MWC 2020 event on February 23. According to the latest rumors, the Finnish company is now planning to launch another new product.

Rumor has it that HMD is launching a new Nokia smartphone alongside Nokia 1.3, Nokia Originals, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 8.2 and a Nokia Android Feature Phone at MWC 2020. Rumor has it that the Nokia smartphone will also run Google’s Waer OS and support eSIM, which will make it a direct competitor to leading smartwatches such as Apple Watch, Xiaomi MI Watch and Huawei Watch 2 Pro.

We may see two variants of the Nokia Smartwatch – one that supports eSIM, which will be a bit expensive, and the other that is only for GPS and will therefore be a little cheaper.

HMD has made no previous announcement about its smartwatch, so we don’t know much about the product yet. However, according to PhoneArena, the Nokia Smartwatch will only be available in Europe, the United States and selected markets in Asia (via BGR).

What features do you want to see in the Wear OS smartwatch from Nokia? Let us know in the comments below.

