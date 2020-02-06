Advertisement

The 2020 opponents of the Tennessee Titans are decided for both home and road races.

Although we do not have an exact schedule of the Tennessee Titans until mid-April, we do know which teams they will face both at home and on the road in the 2020 season.

In addition to the teams they face from their own division, Tennessee will play matches against teams from the AFC North, AFC East, AFC West and NFC North, which in general could be a difficult schedule.

Let’s take a look.

Home opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns

Road opponents: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos

Of the eight home opponents of Tennessee, only two made the playoffs in 2019. Five of those teams were an opponent of Titans this season, with Tennessee playing 4-4 ​​in total against them.

Of the eight opponents from Tennessee, four made the play-offs last season, and four of them are recurring opponents of the regular season. If you count the win against the Ravens in the division round, Tennessee has set an overall record of 4-4 against its future opponents.

As long as there are no significant injuries, I expect the Steelers, Broncos and Browns to show at least some improvement next season. If you take that into account, the Titans have a pretty difficult schedule to navigate again in 2020.

The good news is that the Titans had a pretty difficult schedule in 2019 and were still able to make the play-offs – and that’s with head coach Mike Vrabel’s team dropping a few games they would probably have won as quarterback Ryan Tannehill was at the helm all season.

If both Tannehill and Derrick Henry run back, there is no reason why the Titans can no longer take advantage of their divisional delay and improve to double digits for the first time since the 2008 season.

