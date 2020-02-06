Advertisement

NEW YORK – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that New York residents will no longer be eligible for “Trusted Travelers” programs because of a new state law that prevents federal immigration from accessing automotive documents.

In a three-page letter, the DHS announced that the legislation, known as “green light”, prevented federal authorities from protecting residents against “threats to national security and public security”.

The sweeping move came a day after President Donald Trump struck New York, a city of protection, in his speech to the U.S. state. Protected area cities are places that provide additional protection for immigrants and refuse to work with federal officials and law enforcement agencies, which have only escalated since Trump took office.

The law, which came into force in December, allowed people without a legal license to apply for a driver’s license in the United States. It also included a provision that prohibited state DMV officials from disclosing their information to bodies that enforce immigration law unless a judge ordered it.

The law prevents the U.S. Customs and Border Guard, which monitors the U.S.-Canada border in New York and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Service, from receiving vehicle owner information.

Chad Wolf, Acting Director of the Department of Homeland Security, described New York’s new law as “disappointing” in an interview with Fox News late Wednesday evening. He said the suspension of programs to help travelers quickly move through customs and airport security will take effect immediately.

“You (New York residents) cannot sign in or sign up for these trusted travel programs that offer customs and border protection because we no longer have access to ensure that they meet these program requirements,” he said.

A senior adviser to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, said the DHS move was politically motivated.

“This is obviously political retaliation from the federal government and we will review our legal options,” said Azzopardi.

Cuomo, a democrat, last summer approved the Green Light Act, which allows individuals to use documents issued abroad to prove their age and identity to apply for a driving license. Legislators and Cuomo feared that ICE and CBP could easily obtain information about people applying for a license and could make it easier for them to be deported.

