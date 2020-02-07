Advertisement

Police in Dallas, Texas are looking for two men who ran into a city gay bar and attacked a bartender and two customers.

The men were reportedly accused of homophobic abuse by employees and customers during the incident, which took place at Liquid Zoo Bar & Grill on February 2 at 12:30 p.m., CBS DFW reports.

Witnesses in the bar said that the men became violent when staff tried to escort them out of the building.

Victim hopes that an attack in the gay bar will open people’s eyes to homophobic violence.

“It was a nightmare because you never know what will happen in this situation,” said bartender Ronnie Mikyles.

“My face was split and the back of my head was swollen on the right side of my face,” he added.

Mikyles wants people to “spread a little more love, spread a little more joy and joy instead of being so hateful or something like that”.

“I just hope it opens people’s eyes to something like that,” he added.

A group of straights that were barely legal rushed into our bar last night and when a few regular guests came in for the staff, they beat us and fled.

In the meantime, the bar owner, Gary Welborn, said that the restaurant was largely attended by a fixed group of regulars and that the incident was a shock.

“You would think that we would not have this problem in 2020, but unfortunately it reached a lot of people.”

J.D. Yates posted on social media and said he was beaten during the attack.

“A group of barely legal straight guys ran into our bar last night and behaved belligerently, and when a few regulars got up for the staff, they beat and fled us,” Yates wrote according to LGBTQ Nation.

“I hit the first blow. Some others have similar injuries. The main victim is our security in our own space. “

The bar has shared CCTV footage in the hope that the public can help identify the men. The police are investigating the terrible hate crime attack.

Hey Zoo Family … Here are a few pictures of our Saturday evening incident … If you have something that could help you, please pick it up from me as soon as possible. I’ll meet with detectives again tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Posted by Liquid Zoo Bar & Grill on Thursday, February 6, 2020

All individuals with information are requested to contact Derek Gaffney, the Dallas Police Department investigator, at [email protected] or 214-671-3703.

