The Hollywood icon and all-round national treasure Laura Dern was finally recognized for her contribution to queer culture – no less through the medium of singing.

The actress, director, producer and goddess was celebrated in all its glory at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday when the Los Angeles gay choir literally sang its praises for a full minute.

The song began as a musical homage to the energetic, if not by name gay, film moments of 2019, starting with “Idina Menzel in Uncut Gems”, J Lo Pole-Dance with Fiona Apple, FKA Twigs about snakes, the title of the film Diane , “

Other mentions include Octavia Spencer as a history teacher, Renée Zellweger’s entire press tour, the women from Parasite, and “the concept of a cursed bird”.

It continues with “The child from Marriage Story is probably obsessed with Halloween one day and loves his mother” before becoming an ode to Dern’s own role in the film.

“Laura Dern kicks her feet on the couch, Laura Dern orders a kale salad, Laura Dern dresses sluttily in court, only Laura Dern,” sings the choir.

ICYMI: @GMCLA killed it at @FilmIndependent #SpiritAwards 2020 🎵 pic.twitter.com/94pYtDLk4V

– Film Independent (@filmindependent) February 9, 2020

Laura Dern understandably loses it and breaks into hysterical laughter, but it gets even better as the choir begins to recite her name in awe as a montage of Dern’s various film roles fills the screen.

The song became a soulful number when the singer Alex Newell Āoncè came on stage and bore the name of the actress. Dern waved his hands on the seat and laughed next to her fellow actors.

Thanks to her role as divorce lawyer in Marriage Story, Dern made a splendid appearance in this year’s award season.

The 52-year-old has won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among others, and is also expected to win the best supporting actress Oscar.

