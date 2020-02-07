Advertisement

Hong Kong Airlines will cut 400 jobs and urge the remaining employees to take at least two months of unpaid leave as the coronavirus outbreak exacerbates the weakened airline’s financial crisis.

The majority of the cuts, which make up around 10 percent of the workforce, should go to pilots and flight attendants. This would be the largest layoff since Cathay Pacific’s restructuring in 2017.

The Hong Kong Airlines Chairman confirmed the news on Friday, saying the changes affected survival.

Employees were warned that more roles would be canceled if the company shrank. The company hoped to achieve this through natural sales, transferring pilots to other airlines and outsourcing “non-critical functions”.

The airline, which is supported by the indebted HNA Group, employs around 3,500 people. It has been on the brink of protests against the Hong Kong government and virus for more than a year.

Airlines across Asia and beyond have been shaken by the proliferation of the deadly agent, which originated in central China’s Wuhan city, and has forced the mass cancellation of flights and requests for staff to take unpaid leave.

In a letter to employees, Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Hou Wei said, “This rapidly changing situation is a matter of great concern and a serious threat to Hong Kong Airlines’ business.

“To ensure our survival, we need to take decisive action to address these ongoing challenges.”

There has never been a more challenging time in the history of Hong Kong Airlines

Hou Wei, chairman

As part of its struggle for survival, the airline, headquartered in Tung Chung, appealed to all employees to “help the company in this critical phase”.

Hong Kong-based ground personnel are asked to take at least two weeks of unpaid leave a month or work a three-day week from February 17th to June 30th. Cabin personnel and pilots would be offered a separate program.

The airline announced that it would reduce its daily flight operations from 82 to just 30 flights from February 11 to March.

At Hong Kong Airlines, cuts were planned in a time that was difficult for the airlines. Photo: Winson Wong

Given the bad news expected for the industry in the normally profitable summer, Hou said: “Given the uncertainty associated with the development of this global problem, weak demand for travel is likely to continue in the summer season and we need to take further action take to stay afloat. ”

He added: “There has never been a more difficult time in the history of Hong Kong Airlines.

“These decisions are difficult, but they had to be made to keep the airline alive. Changes are essential for the future of Hong Kong Airlines.”

The bleak outlook for Hong Kong Airlines is in stark contrast to Cathay Pacific, which is supported by the deep pockets of the Swire Pacific conglomerate and has the backing of another major shareholder, mainland state-owned national airline Air China.

Cathay Pacific appealed to all 27,000 employees on Wednesday to take three weeks of unpaid leave to help the company save money.

The voluntary measure underlined the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the industry, which the company said was “as severe” as the 2009 financial crisis.

Read the original article about the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post, download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

