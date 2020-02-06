Advertisement

Hong Kong is struggling with a lack of face masks to protect itself from the outbreak of the corona virus. Now it could run on toilet paper.

In some parts of the city, toilet paper rolls were not available in supermarkets due to social media posts lining up empty shelves and shoppers, fueling the recent shortage in a city that is increasingly trying to isolate itself from China in order to spread the virus to prevent. Products from rice and hand disinfectants to condoms also disappeared from the stores.

Hong Kong’s leader said the city will quarantine people arriving from mainland China, including residents of the city and visitors entering through its international airport.

The cause of the toilet paper shortage was not immediately clear, but there was much speculation on social media about possible supply chain delays in mainland China. The city government said late Wednesday that it regretted the “malicious spread of rumors” that led to a lack of products such as rice and toilet paper. It added that steps to contain the corona virus would not affect freight traffic across the border.

Vinda International Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed toilet paper manufacturer, said some of its mainland factories would resume production this or next week. The group said in an email that the “scarce supply” of toilet paper in Hong Kong supermarkets may be due to logisticians taking vacation during the New Year holidays but returning to work. Vinda shares rose up to 8% on Thursday before the closing price barely changed.

“Supermarkets and other retail stores are now replenishing our products to ensure adequate supplies,” the company said.

Supermarket chains got up to fill the shelves. Wellcome’s owner said the company “works closely with our suppliers to provide our customers with a sufficient and varied range of products.” A spokesman for ParkNShop said it was in close contact with suppliers and that inventory levels would improve if mainland workers returned from vacation. According to ParkNShop, deliveries across the border are not affected.

A young man carrying a sack of toilet paper on the street on Wednesday evening said a friend had queued up to get them. A Bloomberg reporter didn’t visit eight supermarkets near the main business district on Wednesday evening, and many stores left empty shelves on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, two men were standing in front of a U Select supermarket in Sheung Wan and trying to figure out how to plan their lives so that they didn’t have any rolls in the bathroom.

“We went to five stores and don’t have toilet paper,” said Lok Gork, 30, a Hong Kong-based designer. “We got some wet wipes. You never know. You are better on guard than on guard. “

