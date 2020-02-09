Advertisement

A number of Hong Kong-listed companies in mainland China have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with some ceasing to operate indefinitely.

Cinema operators and restaurant chains have temporarily closed, airlines have canceled flights, tour operators have stopped tours, and mines and factories have delayed resumption of work as mainland authorities try to control the situation, as documents submitted in Hong Kong show stock exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), the city’s stock exchange, for the past two weeks.

The Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong regulator and HKEX issued a joint statement on January 30 to remind companies that they must inform the stock exchange about how their companies were affected by the outbreak.

Several mainland cities are closed due to the epidemic, while several countries have issued travel bans and warnings. As of Saturday, anyone entering China from Hong Kong must be in quarantine for 14 days.

Hotpot company Haidilao, noodle shop owner Jiumaojiu, and Best Food Holdings’ new spicy fish hotpot announced separately that they will close their restaurants on January 26th.

The cinema operator SMI Holdings Group has temporarily closed all of its approximately 300 cinemas in mainland China to stop the spread of the corona virus and has no reopening date.

Some factories that, on government orders, extended their New Year holidays by two working days until February 2 did not resume work for another week.

Town Ray Holdings, which manufactures electronic coffee machines, steam irons and other electronic cooking appliances in China for sale in Europe, is one of the factories that will start operating on Monday.

No blanket coverage for reporting as auditors face travel restrictions

“The group has informed customers that the outage at the group’s Huizhou plant in Guangdong province may delay the originally scheduled deliveries, but the delay was caused by events beyond the group’s control.” “Charles Chan Kam-kwong, chairman and non-executive director of the company, will endeavor to meet the original shipping schedule as much as possible.”

Battery maker Golden Power Group Holdings and auto component maker Xin Point Holdings will resume operations on Monday.

Travel and airlines are also affected. Hong Kong’s home airline Cathay Pacific Airways and its subsidiary Hong Kong Dragon Airlines have cut 90 percent of their flights to and from mainland China.

Gudou Holdings, which operates the Gudou Hot Spring Resort in Xinhui in Guangdong Province, has ceased operations from January 28 until further notice. Both Feiyang International Holdings Group and Tu Yi Holding Company ceased selling package tours on January 24.

The Fosun Tourism Group announced that its mainland travel events will be affected, but its international activities through Club Med and Club Med Joyview will continue as usual.

HKEX, accountants are rethinking options as China’s lock pushes deadline

“Revenue from tourism activities outside mainland China is expected to account for approximately 87 percent of the Group’s total revenue from tourism activities in 2019. Business outside of mainland China remains dynamic and the impact of the epidemic is likely to be limited in the near future,” said Qian Jiannong, chairman of Fosun Tourism Group, on the January 29 exchange.

The gold supply could also be affected. Hengxing Gold Holding Company had to postpone the resumption of its gold mine in Xinjiang until Monday. “The production delays caused by the outbreak, which are beyond the Group’s control, could result in a decrease in gold production in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year,” said Ke Xiping, chairman, said.

According to China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company, many workers at the Maoling Mine came from the Hubei province where the virus comes from. As a result of many workers being blocked in cities in Hubei Province, production at the mine in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, was discontinued.

Hong Kong-based restaurant chain Tsui Wah Holdings said that its business was affected by the outbreak and that it had cut the salaries of its nine directors and two executives by 30 percent for three months from February. Sa Sa International, the largest cosmetics retailer in the city, also cut the salaries of its managing directors by 75 percent for three months in a drop in sales due to the outbreak.

Read the original article about the South China Morning Post.

