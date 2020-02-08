Advertisement

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon canceled more than half of their flights, according to a post analysis in February and March, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Together, the airlines will cut 783 flights a week in February and 835 flights a week in March, reducing their flights by 52 and 57 percent, respectively.

Advertisement

The post examined all 107 routes to 101 airports served by Cathay Pacific. These mainly focus on long-haul flights and major cities in Asia, while the Cathay Dragon regional branch handles all other regional flights to Asia, including most of the flights to mainland China.

Mainland China services account for around 90 percent of the Group’s reduction. The airlines will only fly to mainland Beijing, Shanghai – Pudong and Hongqiao – Xiamen and Chengdu airports, but with a much reduced service. Only 39 of the 368 flights to these areas will be operated in the next two months.

Flights to Pudong Airport in Shanghai have been reduced from 91 a week to just seven.

Taiwan’s 14-day quarantine order for people arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau has almost eliminated people’s ability to travel.

Cathay’s flights to Taipei were hacked from 93 a week to just four. The Hong Kong-Taipei route, on which the group is the largest aviation operator, has often been classified as one of the busiest routes in the world. Kaohsiung, where Cathay used to fly 49 times a week, will no longer offer flights in the next two months.

Cathay Pacific cuts 90 percent of its services in mainland China

But two bright spots in Cathay Pacific’s flight plans for that period were New York and Vancouver. Flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York will increase from 11 to 14 per week, while flights to Vancouver will double to 14 in February and stay at 10 in March.

Routes that were completely discontinued by March 28 include London (Gatwick), Rome, Washington, Newark, Male, Davao, Clark, Jeju and Taichung.

Last Tuesday, Cathay warned that it would cut 30 percent of its global flight operations while reducing 90 percent of mainland flights.

The company reiterated the decision, “given the outbreak of the new corona virus and the subsequent decline in market demand.” A list of canceled flights and reduced services has been published for the group’s corporate customers.

Cathay Pacific extends its services to New York and Vancouver. Photo: handout

On Wednesday, the airline’s CEO, Augustus Tang Kin-Wing, appealed to all 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave between early March and late June to deal with the situation.

The group’s home competitor, Hong Kong Airlines, announced on Friday that it would cut 400 jobs and asked employees to take two months of unpaid leave between mid-February and late June.

Many foreign airlines have canceled their flights to Hong Kong.

Taiwan’s China Airlines will fly to Hong Kong 18 times a day from next week to March 28 and only twice a day. Eva Air will switch to the city from more than 11 to less than four times a day for the rest of the month.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article about the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post, download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

,

Advertisement