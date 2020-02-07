Advertisement

Honolulu police commissioner Susan Ballard on Thursday offered plans to tackle the increase in violent crime and the use of firearms in crimes on Oahu, including purses, while the department lacks a sufficient number of patrol officers.

Its presentation to the Public Safety and Welfare Committee of the City Council came in response to the proposed resolution of the Council Vice-President Heidi Tsuneyoshi asking HPD to take immediate action, including restructuring the department if necessary, to ensure that it required number of patrol officers is available for the safety of the public and his front line officers.

Tsuneyoshi quoted the Honolulu Star-Advertiser article of July 28 stating that HPD has had too few staff for years and began to cut off services, such as investigating certain crimes.

She said that in some vast districts there are often only four patrol officers and asked what kind of restructuring could be done to address the deficit, as well as well-known well-known hotspots.

Ballard said she addressed the shortage of officers by using overtime to have officers perform those functions.

HPD spent $ 10.7 million on patrol overtime in 2019, she said.

Ballard said that while most statistics on violent crime did not change much, robberies rose by 18% to 952 in 2019 from 807 in 2018.

Wallet snatches, she said, are a kind of theft that is included in those numbers.

There was a slight overall increase with 289 purses in 2019 compared to 279 in 2018. But in January HPD saw a rise in purses that would indicate a significantly higher number for this year, Ballard said.

She said that purses are opportunity crimes and are often committed by young people; groups of friends and no gangs; and homeless. They “steal cars, cruise, search for easy targets, they hit and leave,” Ballard said.

The number of violent crimes (murders, rape, robberies and serious abuse) increased by 5% to 2,627 in 2019 from 2,494 in 2018.

The use of weapons in robberies alone increased by 45% in 2019 compared to the previous year and increased by 21% in all types of cases.

Ballard said there is a trend in the use of “80% guns.” (The Office for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives describes “80%” or “unfinished” receivers as items that some believe have not yet reached a production phase that meets the definition of “firearm frame” or “receiver”.)

Firearms that started as spaces of recipients were recovered after shooting incidents, gang members and forbidden people, after being used to commit crimes, ATF says on its website.

Ballard said that in December alone, HPD had registered 60 pistols that fell into the “80% guns” category.

“How many are not registered?” She asked. She said that all it takes to buy one is a credit card and an address.

Ballard said she and others in the “have destroyed our brains” department, looking for ways to improve the way HPD does things.

She said that HPD should be “smart in analyzing” crimes, including identifying repeat offenders, looking for patterns of where and when crimes take place and collecting resources to attack them.

“We used to use push pins,” Ballard said. She said investigators investigate individual crimes, but often operate in silos.

These are proposals that HPD offers to tackle crime:

>> Hire crime analysts in each division to look for trends, patterns, and suspects they have in common.

>> Use automatic license plate readers to find stolen cars and prevent crimes.

>> Seize unregistered bicycles, which are often used to commit crimes.

>> Increase the police policy of the community to provide safety tips to residents and visitors.

>> Create a real-time crime center with monitors powered by surveillance cameras at hot spots, instead of having a police officer park in areas with high crime rates.

Proposals to address the shortage of officers:

>> Hire more civilians to do civilian work, releasing uniformed officers for police action.

>> Increase salaries only for the Honolulu police, creating a city difference for HPD.

>> Create an extension of the HPD cadet program for children aged 18-21, where they are hired for administrative duties before they can become officers at the age of 21.

This measure has already started:

>> HPD human resources has taken over the hiring of dispatchers and police officers from the city, reducing the duration of recruitment to four months from 18 months (from job application to offering a job).

HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

Number of cases from January 1 to December 31:

CRIME 2019 2018

Murder 23 22

Rape * 333 372

Robbery 952 807

Aggravated attack 1,319 1,293

Total 2,627 2,494

Source: Honolulu Police Department

* As defined and adopted by Uniform Crime Reporting in 2013

