February 9, 2020 11:11 a.m.

Connor Sarles

Hooptown USAHooptown USA is a community brand that recognizes and reinforces Spokane’s passion for basketball.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hooptown USA has launched a line of shirts inspired by Kobe Bryant.

The announcement came on Instagram, and Hooptown USA offered two different shirt designs. The first, called “Mamba Tea”, shows the Los Angeles Lakers color scheme with the Hooptown USA logo and number 8, which is turned to the side like an infinity symbol. On the back is “Mambacita” as well as numbers 8, 24 and 2 – the first two are Kobe’s jersey numbers that play for the Lakers, and the last one is Gianna’s jersey number.

Hooptown USA releases a limited release to honor Kobe, Gigi, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. 100% of the proceeds will go to the MambaOnThree Fund, an organization that values ​​togetherness, sisterhood and the ability to take on any challenge. Donations to MambaOnThree all go to the families of the passengers. The Mamba t-shirt is available in sizes for teenagers and adults and will come to you tomorrow. ⁠⠀

The second design is the “Kobe Tee”, a gray shirt with a wastebasket, in which crumpled paper balls are collected. This is a reference to a generation of children who said “Kobe” before shooting baskets – be it a real basketball or something as common as throwing a piece of paper in the trash.

The world was shaken after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January. Monuments worldwide have immortalized the basketball legend, and the legend that his daughter would likely have become.

