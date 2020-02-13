Washington – Hope Hicks, the former top adviser to the West Wing and long-time confidante of the President, returns to the White House about two years after her departure. A White House official says Hicks will work closely with Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and political director Brian Jack and will not be part of the communications department.

The 31-year-old Hicks was a leading communications assistant before leaving the White House in 2018 to take a position at Fox Corporation in California. Hick’s departure was announced a day after she testified before the House Justice Committee during the Mueller investigation. Hicks will likely start in early March, though the timeline is not set in stone.

“There is no one more dedicated to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team,” Kushner said in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham added that Hicks “is one of the most talented and accomplished people I have met. She has always impressed me with her calm confidence, loyalty and expertise, and I am over the moon, Hope welcome to the White House again. ”

Hicks, who had practically no political experience before joining the early days of the Trump campaign, became one of the President’s closest advisers, leaving a noticeable void when she left.

Hicks is returning to the White House out of a sense of duty and intent, said a source near Hicks. While enjoying her life in the corporate world outside the White House, she returns partly out of a sense of duty towards this President and this government. The previous model had considered a return in the past few months.