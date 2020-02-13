By all accounts, Hope Hicks had a better relationship with Donald Trump Then he seems to be having some of his actual family members. “Hopey / Hopester,” reportedly known to the president, was one of his most loyal employees, but resigned from the White House in 2018 for a position as Chief Communications Officer at Fox. But now, with his re-election campaign in full swing, Trump gets her back into the team.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Hicks will rejoin the Trump government as a “president’s counselor” will work and work under Jared Kushner on his comically broad portfolio, including Trump’s re-effort efforts. The White House confirmed the re-hiring, with officials saying they were “extraordinarily excited” to get her back from her performance at Fox. “No one is more committed to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Kushner said in a statement. “We are delighted to have her back in the team.”

Hicks, whose service to Trump preceded his White House run, served as the president’s communications director, but was generally seen as a sort of Trump whisperer, a gatekeeper who controlled access to the president. She mainly avoided the scandals that trapped other long-acting Trump employees, but she was caught during Robert MuellerInvestigating her role in helping Trump prepare the misleading statement that his son, Donald Trump Jr., initially used to explain his dark meeting in 2016 with a lawyer associated with the Kremlin who he thought was dirty Hillary Clinton.

Faced with various crises in the White House, Hicks – who was said to hate Washington – left the government in February 2018 and received a warm, rare message in Trumpworld. “Hope is excellent and has done a fantastic job over the past three years,” Trump said at the time. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a really great person. I will miss her by my side, but when she approached me to pursue other opportunities, I fully understood. “He added:” I am sure we will work together again in the future. “

That prediction comes true, largely thanks to Trump’s own tendencies. Per the Times, he is “superstitious” about the 2020 race and “has talked about recreating some aspects” of his unlikely 2016 bid. She will definitely return to a revival. Having become triumphant after Mueller’s probe and Democratic accusation efforts, Trump is said to be flush with confidence, and his assistants are also riding high. Hicks ‘return marks another copy of the revolving door between the Trump administration and Fox, who has served as the landing site for a number of former Trump officials, including the former colleague of Hicks’ communications department Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and the field of evidence for many current management figures. However, Hicks is perhaps the only striking official who walks 360 degrees through that door.

