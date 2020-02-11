Advertisement

DETROIT – No matter how bad the Charlotte Hornets get, they always seem to be able to fix them with the Detroit Pistons.

Miles Bridges scored 18 points on Monday night and the Hornets ended a series of five losses with an 87-76 win, the tenth consecutive win over Detroit.

Advertisement

The series comprises two consecutive 4: 0 season wins. The Hornets are 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of their previous 14 games.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” said Bridges. “They play well against everyone else, and when we come in it’s different. It’s always a tight game when we play it, but I want to keep the series going. ‘

Malik Monk added 17 points for the hornets, while Devonte ‘Graham had 14 points and 11 assists. Charlotte won despite shooting 37.5% off the ground.

“Obviously we had moments when we couldn’t throw it into the sea – shooting 37% is not what we want – but we continued to work on it and stopped,” said Hornet coach James Borrego. “I think we were proud of our defense tonight.”

The Pistons lost three straight and nine out of eleven. Thon Maker led Detroit with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Bruce Brown added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“It was just an ugly game for both sides,” said piston coach Dwane Casey. “I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play smart enough. We’re on a radio right now and we have to get out. Nobody will feel sorry for us. ‘

Detroit shot 35.4% and flipped the ball 21 times for 24 points.

“When you look at the box rating, the first thing you see is the points from sales,” said Pistons Point Guard Reggie Jackson. “We lost this fight with 14 points and the game with 11 points. So that’s a big difference.”

After 15 points behind in the first half, Detroit even came two points closer in the third quarter. However, late 3 points from Monk and Bridges put Charlotte in the lead with 66-59.

The Hornets led 70-63 with 7:51, then went on an 8-0 run that included 3 hands from Jalen McDaniels and Graham. This gave them another 15 point lead and the Pistons never seriously challenged the track.

McDaniels, who played in his fourth NBA game, ended the game with eight points, including his first two career 3 points.

“I feel much more comfortable,” he said. “I’ve worked hard every day to get here and I’m very confident about my skills.”

A week after the worst 10 points of the season in a quarter against the Memphis Grizzles, the Pistons scored only 11 points in the first round against the Hornets. Charlotte led 47-37 in half and held Detroit 32.5% in shooting and forced 11 sales.

“It will be difficult to win a game if you keep turning the ball over,” said Brandon Knight. “Each of them is a shot we could have gotten out of.”

TIP INS

Hornets: Bridges grew up in Flint, about an hour north of Detroit, and played in Michigan State. His college career ended in the Little Caesars Arena when the Spartans in the 2018 NCAA tournament were upset by Syracuse. ‘Cody Zeller left the game with a facial tear in the third quarter, but returned to end the game.

Piston: John Henson, who was acquired at the close of Andre Drummond trading, hit his first nine shots as a piston before missing a tip in the fourth quarter.

ALMOST BACK AT HOME

Knight played his first home game for the Pistons since scoring 12 points in the 109: 101 win against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Palace of Auburn Hills. That summer, he and Khris Middleton were traded for the Brandon Jennings at Milwaukee Bucks.

“It definitely brought me back to the league’s first and second classes,” said Knight, who was 8th overall in the 2011 draft. “We’re in a different city than we were then, but it’s still Detroit.”

NEXT

Hornets: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Butt: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Advertisement