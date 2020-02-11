Advertisement

A tampered result from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) led to the release of a coronavirus positive patient from a hospital in San Diego, California. The patient later turned out to be infected and was placed in quarantine by the officials.

The authorities with the CDC told local media on Monday morning that the patient was being evacuated from Wuhan province in China. After being released due to the incorrect test report on Sunday, the patient was quarantined and observed for any symptoms.

After the event, the University of California authorities said: “This morning CDC officials advised San Diego Public Health that further research showed that one of four patients tested positive for coronavirus. The confirmed positive patient was sent back to UC San Diego Health for observation and isolation until released by the CDC for release. “

University officials told the local media that the patient had not left the hospital. The authorities stated: “The patient left UC San Diego Health in the same way as they arrived, with all precautions taken. The patient wore a mask according to the CDC instruction. The federal marshals carried the patient while he was wearing protection. “

The identity of the person was not disclosed by the authorities.

The new coronavirus has claimed more than 1,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 43,000 people. The case in San Diego was the 13th case of coronavirus infection throughout the United States, seven of which in California.

The reports added that 11 of the total confirmed cases in the US were families or individuals who had visited Wuhan Province in China, the epicenter of the outbreak of the infection.

