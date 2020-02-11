Advertisement

After more than four years, E! Fire a hearty portion again The soup with new host Jade Catta-Preta. The Brazilian-born comedian and actress is looking forward to adding her own smile recipe and good times in response to lively clips of the week.

She follows impressively in a long line Talk Soup and The soup alums dating back to 1991 with Greg Kinnear until 2015 with Joel McHale. Before Catta-Preta cooks with her own goodness of pop culture, she tries to put into words how much this opportunity means for her.

How did you get this opportunity?

Jade Catta-Preta: I was already on the radar with E! because I’ve been working with them for a few years and even did a pilot for them with Nick Cannon that we were trying to sell. It was a perfect timing.

How many fans were from the show?

I was a big fan. I am an immigrant and moved to the states when I was around 12. I credit a lot of my English on TV. I was addicted to the show when it was John Henson era. He has always been my favorite. He’s such a guy. He was a great inspiration to me. I met him years and years ago and was a star truck. I spoke to him recently and he already gave me this advice. It was really cool.

What was one advice that John gave you that really resonated?

Don’t take it that seriously. Lots of fun. It reads when you are not having fun. I took that to heart. Just try to enjoy the process because it passes quickly and it’s such a great opportunity to make so many people laugh.

Something we can all use now.

Surely. I want it to feel like an escape. There is so much nonsense in the media now. I just want people to tune and giggle and feel like I’m a friend.

What do you think this version of the show will stand out compared to previous seasons?

It is already different because we have so many media to get out of them that they didn’t have. We have social media. We have morning TV. We have reality TV. We also get from script programs, TikTok. Who knew that that would be something? My perspective is also different. I’m a fan of this stuff. I look at things like this on my own initiative and have done so for many years. I just want it to feel like I’m looking up at these shows and pay homage to them while laughing at them at the same time.

What has been the experience in deciding what will make air?

It has been a dream. I can’t believe I’m going to talk about it Real housewives from New Jersey at my work. We are talking about 90 days fiance in a serious way? I think it’s definitely a sensitive time. More attention has been paid to this than ever before. We do not want to offend anyone, but we want to push the limits. Nothing is forbidden. If it’s funny and a clip enters the room and makes us all laugh, that’s what we’re going to use. Funny is funny. We hope people dig it.

How involved are you in the process?

Only if you like the show, I am super involved. Otherwise I had nothing to do with it. I am involved in the process of choosing staff to every day in the writer’s room. I really want it to feel like something I’d say. I want it to be in my voice. I’ve been doing standup for almost 12 years. I want it to be my point of view and someone else.

There were those little pieces that were being worked on The soup ? Can we expect these types of segments?

I have an acting background and I like to play characters. We want it to feel like it’s a bigger universe than ever. Reality TV now has these mega fans. We only want to serve those people. We also want to meet the people who know nothing about these shows. We want to create a varied feeling like a Carol Burnett meets a late night talk show meets a clip show where I am really in the universe. Maybe a reality show is coming and I’m in it. We just want it to be an open door to a universe of reality and clip shows.

You have traveled. You’ve done the grind. What does it mean for you to play this platform and this environment?

Thank you for saying that. A small tear went down my face. This is an incredible opportunity because it gives me the chance to use every tool I have ever learned. You go through these worthless jobs in life and you think, “Why am I doing this?” Now it all makes sense. I had to do it all to be in this position. From traveling and commercial work to acting and live theater work to podcasts, you name it. This is absolutely suitable for all my talents and all my strange oddities.

What has been the response since the announcement was made?

People are incredibly supportive and excited. Of course there will be people who compare me to Joel. It is just something natural. Change is difficult, but I just want to give people the feeling that I have you slowly and surely. I’ll hold your hand. It is time for a new era. We all need this. Let me be your guide. “

What are some of your long-term goals for the show?

I want to create this entire universe organically where people feel they know us all. We have the writers, guests repeat guests. We want it to feel like a big family. I remember the first time I saw Lily Tomlin where I felt I knew her. I just want that familiarity with people. I want it to be a relief.

I hope we have many seasons and that I feel as magnetic as when I met Joel. And maybe I will pass the torch on to another lady. Joel and I recently gave a show together at the Laugh Factory. It was so exciting. I was so star trucked and nervous to meet him. He is simply the most charismatic man. He just walks into a room and everyone feels it. I hope to make him proud.

The soup, Premieres Wednesday 12 February, 10/9 c, E!

