WASHINGTON – Three years after the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture opened, a Museum of American Women’s History is established.

The House of Representatives passed a law on Tuesday to establish the museum within the Smithsonian network and take steps toward funding and construction. The vote was 374-37.

“Seeing role models do things that we all strive for can change a person’s life,” said MP Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), one of the main sponsors of the bill. “Women and men of all ages deserve to be inspired by the remarkable women who have shaped this nation.”

“Our country should know the names of its historic women,” said MP Eleanor Holmes Norton, the non-voting delegate to the District of Columbia. “Women have helped the United States since our inception, even though they have not been recognized for our many accomplishments.”

Linda St. Thomas, spokeswoman for the Smithsonian, said that the existing museum network already aims to showcase the historical contributions of American women through exhibitions in institutions such as the African American Museum, the Air and Space Museum and the Museum of American History. A new facility, she said, would of course combine some of these existing artifacts and displays while developing its own program.

A similar law is working through the Senate. However, the path from congressional approval to the opening day can be a long one. The bill to establish the African American Museum was passed in 2003, but the museum itself didn’t open its doors until September 2016.

St. Thomas said that once the Senate gives its approval, which is expected later this year, the discussion on funding will move on. She said she expected the new museum to be a 50/50 funding project between government funds and private donations.

The impartial budget office of Congress has released an official estimate that building a planned 350,000-square-foot museum would cost $ 375 million. The 400,000-square-foot African American History Museum cost $ 540 million and was funded from 50 to 50 by a similar public-private partnership.

