Advertisement

TORONTO –

The advanced artificial intelligence system of a Canadian company was one of the first in the world to see the new corona virus emerging from China and defeating international health authorities.

Toronto-based BlueDot uses AI to search more than 100,000 articles in 65 languages ​​every day looking for news about more than 150 different diseases. Around 10 am EST on December 31, their system saw an article in Chinese about a “pneumonia with unknown cause” with 27 cases.

“We didn’t know at the time that this would change to what it has, but we knew it had the ingredients to become something,” Dr. said. Khan to CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.

Advertisement

The same day, BlueDot issued a warning to its customers. That warning came almost a week before the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization issued their public notifications about the new corona virus.

The company’s analysis of the likely destinations for the spread of the disease was published in the Journal of Travel Medicine on January 14.

“The cities at the top of the list with the highest risk were the first cities to receive the corona virus after it began to spread in China, places such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Macau, and so on,” Dr.Khan said.

HOW THEY HAVE DONE

BlueDot oversees infectious diseases from official sources reported by government agencies, through the public health and healthcare community, online forums, and global media, said Dr. Khan.

“The internet is an important medium for collecting unofficial information, but it’s so huge,” he said.

After the data is collected, a team of BlueDot experts review the information and view a handful of what Dr. Khan called “needles in the haystack.”

“Once we think that the potential threat is legitimate, we enter it on our platform and it automatically connects with the data of the entire world about air travel,” said Dr. Khan, who also works as a professor of medicine and public health at the University of Toronto.

“Now we can analyze hundreds of millions or even billions of data and then immediately map the places where this specific outbreak can go.”

Dr. Khan started his career as a doctor and scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto during the SARS outbreak in Canada, killing 44 people.

“It was a major event in which I had the opportunity to see a colleague of mine get SARS. Fortunately, she survived, “said Dr. Khan.

Khan spent the next decade studying outbreaks with an emphasis on how they could spread through commercial air travel.

With the establishment of BlueDot, the company wants to spread information faster than the diseases can spread. The company’s clients include Canadian government agencies, health and safety departments, and companies.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 34,576 people worldwide and killed more than 722, almost all in China.

Dr. Khan said that several converging forces worldwide are responsible for the spread of the virus, including population growth, urbanization, climate change and air travel.

“One of the main drivers is the mass consumption of animals, especially wildlife,” he said. “These are the overflow events in which viruses invade humans in wild animals. This was the same story that it is 17 years ago, so Mother Nature is trying to tell us something.

“The downside to this is that we are also in an era of increasing access to data, things like advanced analysis (s) AI to understand data and digital technologies to communicate information.

“There has never been a period in human history with the magnitude and magnitude of outbreaks that we have seen in the last 20 years.”

The name of the company, BlueDot, is a metaphor for our small world, according to its website.

Founded in 2014, BlueDot now employs 40 people – a mix of science, technology and healthcare experts.

Advertisement