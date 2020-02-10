Advertisement

New Delhi: First, in 2001, an apparently incorrect definition of telecommunications revenue was coined, which triggered a lengthy lawsuit between telephone companies and the government.

Fourteen years later, in 2015, the telecom regulator made recommendations that provide for a change in the definition of revenue used to calculate license and frequency fees – a change that could have prospectively solved the problem.

But Narendra Modi’s government ignores or does not respond to the recommendations.

Four years later, in 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the government, which is forcing telecommunications companies to cough up 1.47 billion rupees. Ultimately, the order also affects companies that are not active in the public telecommunications sector.

This is essentially the bizarre story of missed opportunities, which is at the heart of the great Indian telecommunications chaos that is not only threatening to wipe out two of the industry’s three main players, but also to sink several award-winning power supplies that have nothing to do with telekom.

The story begins with the conflict over adjusted gross income.

How the crisis developed

In 1999, the then government of the Union offered telecommunications companies the opportunity to enter into an agreement to divide the revenue from the previous fixed license scheme, which made business in this sector unprofitable.

However, the definition of Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) – or that of companies that the state can charge an 8% license fee and a 5% frequency usage fee – was completed in 2001.

Accordingly, the AGR should take into account all of the revenue that a telecommunications service provider receives, including telecommunications and non-telecommunications companies.

The telecommunications companies were of the opinion that only income from telecommunications services was taxable. The operators relocated the court in 2003.

In its judgment last year, the Supreme Court upheld the government’s stance. This affected not only privately owned telecommunications companies such as Airtel and Vodafone, but also public companies such as GAIL, Oil India, the Indian Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the RailTel Corporation.

These power supplies operate in other sectors and telecommunications is not their core business. However, you use the licenses for internal processes.

With the Supreme Court decision that came into force, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has itself sent notices to state-owned companies that are currently in existential crisis due to fees of more than 3 billion rupees.

While GAIL India has fees of 1.7 billion rupees, PGCIL fees are estimated at 1.25 billion rupees and Oil India at 48,000 billion rupees.

Both the telecommunications companies and the PSUs have separately approached the Apex court for clarity and relief, while the government has not provided relief.

Last month, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attributed the Department of Defense’s notices to oil companies as a “communication gap”.

‘Back and forth’

Rajan S. Mathews, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said the telecommunications industry has always claimed that AGR should only refer to telecommunications revenues from licensed activities.

“The issue has gone back and forth between the regulator, the telecommunications dispute settlement and appeals court, and the courts,” he said.

In its October 2019 judgment, the Apex court stated that companies “cannot circumvent the consequences of the contractual definition accepted by the parties and are required to pay the license fee based on gross income, which would be the total revenue of the licenser ”.

Former officials point out that the court has failed to recognize that government-private company agreements are anything but voluntary, and that the government always has the upper hand in negotiations.

Rahul Khullar, former chair of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), told ThePrint that companies had no choice but to agree on the revenue sharing agreement in 1999 and to conclude an agreement with the government.

“Otherwise they would have had to close their shop where they had already dumped tons of rupees,” he said.

What TRAI suggested in 2015 and government inaction

In a report submitted to the government in January 2015, TRAI attempted to, at least prospectively, resolve the matter.

At the time, it had said that “the argument that the levying of license-related fees and charges should not exceed the revenue that the licensee derives from telecommunications operations / activities” has considerable value.

It had proposed reducing total gross income by “income from activities other than telecommunications activities / operations”.

However, the regulator’s recommendations are not binding on the government. Over 5 years after this special report, the Modi government has yet to tackle the problem.

Khullar, who chaired TRAI’s recommendations, said the January 2015 proposals had clear advantages.

“There was a clearly defined list of what should not be considered in the EGR. All other elements that are not in the list would have been counted according to the definition of AGR. This would have prevented litigation, ”he said.

This would have allowed companies like Gail India, Delhi Metro, and Oil India not to pay a tax on their entire income, Khullar said. But he added that the DoT appears to be afraid to make decisions that could have any impact on sales.

“You are happy to throw files from here to there. A lot of bureaucracies have this problem, but it has worsened since the 2G case and the people going to prison, ”he said.

State-owned companies will decline

Companies such as Gail India, Oil India, Power Grid and RailTel have contested DoT’s EGR claims and have approached the Apex Court for clarification.

Khullar rejected the DoT’s announcements about power supplies, pointing out that the core business of these companies is not telecommunications. He said PSU companies would “go nuts” if they had to pay these taxes before adding that a government agency that levies these taxes on other state-owned weapons “robbed like Peter to pay Paul.”

Former ONGC Chairman R.S. Sharma told CNBC TV18 last month that EGR demand for companies like GAIL and Oil India was a “joke.”

“These companies are not active in the telecommunications business. They received these licenses specifically for their business needs. The government should immediately clarify that these power supplies are exempt from paying EGR fees, ”he said.

“The telecommunications department has no logic and no justification to collect these arrears from these companies. These companies will sink without a trace (if they have to pay these fees),” he added.

What’s next

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court, against which the private telecommunications companies and the oil supply companies have appealed.

While private companies have asked permission to negotiate the staggered payment terms with the DoT, oil network operators have sought clarity as to whether the ruling applies to them.

COAI chief Mathews pointed out that the court decision will now determine the way forward. Until then, everyone involved will wait.

Khullar said the DoT can do little to save the power supplies now that it cannot be seen discriminating between companies. At best, it can forego penalty interest and penalties for all parties – that’s 75 percent of the Rs 1.47 lakh crore fees charged by telecommunications companies.

