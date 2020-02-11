Advertisement

The history of democracy shows that nationalism and (majority) religion are an unbeatable combination. What light does the Delhi result throw on it?

Let’s expand the argument. If you can use socialism skillfully, this is a titanium cast proposal. Nothing can challenge or hurt it. We have been living this reality since 2014, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah era.

This impressed experts on all sides. Arun Shourie had called the BJP, Congress Plus Cow. Another famous friend of mine in Kolkata, who has been closely following the politics of the left for decades, proposes a new version based on the last budget. Well, he says, Narendra Modi is nothing more than Prakash Karat plus CAA or the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Now you can see why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a 92% success record (seats won in May 2019) against Congress, with a 23% lead in votes. When Rahul Gandhi goes temple hopping, it looks like a spectacle, not convincing and worse, defensive. Like to say, I’m Hindu too. This is also the reason why the left died in West Bengal. Then the congress leaders demand evidence of surgical strikes and balakot, are ambivalent to Article 370, Triple Talaq and Sabarimala and call modes a “Choir“.

Mamata Banerjee has eliminated her socio-populism and, unlike them, she is happy to dress in the colors of every religion – even that hijab – at his festivals and be as nationalistic as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. India’s older parties are either not getting this change or are unwilling to accept this reality.

How does a tiny and young party like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defy these opportunities to seal their second almost clean lap in Delhi within nine months of being a third behind the Lok Sabha election in May 2019 the BJP and Congress did? ?

Because while nationalism plus religion and socialism are a murderous combination, none of them is out of reach of one of your rivals. No party has copyright Bharat Mata, Lord Ram, Ram Charit Manas or Socialism / Welfarism / Populism. Watch Kejriwal’s keynote speeches today. There were many Bharat Mata ki Jai. Vande MataramPraise for Lord Hanuman and temple visits without pomp and Bandobast,

For months, Kejriwal and his party have been shaken for their silence about Jawaharlal Nehru University (which Rahul Gandhi attended in 2016), the Jamia Millia Islamia, Shaheen Bagh, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and other such issues. Also about theirsteerth yatra”, Pilgrimage programs. Their success is that they have kept their nerve. If they had given in even a little bit of this pressure to meet the standards for liberalism / secularism on Twitter, Amit Shah would not have sent them just a box mithais, but the whole Halwai Business.

They would then have lost both the gods and the nation and let them be the BJP monopoly. Not only did they not do it, Kejriwal sang it himself Hanuman Chalisa on TV, sounded sincere and convincing, and a Bhakt by the Hindu gods, rather than the two-member pantheon that rules today.

If you are a non-bigot, godly Hindu who makes up a large majority of Hindus, this is a more convincing expression of religiosity and belief than a “Jai Shri RamCried menacingly or in anger and resentment. In addition, it does not offend other religions, including Islam. Just as a Muslim cannot be “judged” for how a Muslim looks, sounds or prays, this is only a reflection of a Hindu who publicly expresses his religiosity. Neither of them sets out a code of conduct for the other and insists that it be followed, under threat of who knows, even nationality.

Regarding nationalism, please remember that the Kejriwal government was one of the first steps to terminate ex-gratia payments to families of soldiers killed on an unprecedented scale in India. It agreed with the BJP government on Article 370, welcomed the surgery and Balakot, and expressed no skepticism about the armed forces’ claims.

For welfare reasons, they developed their own giveaways and, like Modi and his Ujjwala and other programs, ensured efficient and leak-proof delivery. The combination of nationalism and welfare religion was established. The main tactical approach was to not attack Modi or the BJP.

The great result of this choice is that the larger Modi Shah method has been played and can be played. Nobody can take modes away from the BJP. At this point, there seems to be no leader anywhere who could question Modi in 2024. But you can certainly deny them exclusivity through their winning formula and make the competition much less one-sided.

