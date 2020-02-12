For those involved, what happened on Sunday afternoon on the snow-covered Katharinensee near Antioch seemed to unfold in slow motion. Or was it in a jiffy?

Even days later, the time for the man who fell into icy water to save his dog and the attentive homeowner at the lake who managed to pull him out is cold and a bit confused but safe.

Let’s call it an accident with a happy ending. And for Sebastian Chadzynski, who at some point wondered if his life would end like this, a scary and unforgettable lesson that should be learned and shared.

“It was very close,” said the Antioch resident. “I want this to be a warning to everyone.”

Sean Mors grew up on Lake Catherine and has lived there for years. He developed a sixth sense for possible pitfalls of water.

That Sunday afternoon, he and his wife Melissa had other families and the children played hockey on makeshift rinks that were created by removing snow from the ice near the coast.

The snow fell with a pretty good clip, so Mors cleared one of the ice rinks and looked for eagles that have become regulars at Katharinensee in recent years.

About a quarter of a mile from the shore, he noticed Chadzynski heading for a piece of open water.

“I saw him go this way and said, ‘Where is he going?'” Mors recalled.

Chadzynski usually walks his 4-year-old chocolate lab, Dalia, on the street near his home. But only for the second time in three years did he decide to take her to the frozen lake – unleashed – to let her go and have fun.

Dalia followed her instincts and suddenly ran towards a piece of open water, where dozens of birds gathered. Dalia fell into the opening that firefighters who perform ice rescues called “goose holes”.

“I looked again and saw the dog in the water,” said Mors. “I told my wife to call 911. We grabbed a few ropes and took off.”

Chadzynski said he knew he wasn’t running to the edge of the open water and started crawling on his stomach to get close enough to Dalia to pull her out. He came within a few meters.

“The ice was really cracking and I knew I would end up in the water,” said Chadzynski.

It didn’t matter. Dog owners can relate.

“I should have run back to the bank and called for help, but she started to cry and my heart broke.” said Chadzynski, who was about to plunge into the icy water. “It was a stupid idea.”

In the meantime, Mors sensed what might happen next when he and friends Chris Little and Jake Norwood ran along the coast to the open point while wearing 75-foot ski ropes.

“I knew there was trouble,” said Mors.

Chadzynski managed to push Dalia out of the water, but the ice around him continued to break and cut his hands and arms as he tried to get to safety.

“I got so tired. I didn’t even think about how cold I was,” he said.

When he noticed that he could not get out at this point, he turned and slowly began swimming about 25 feet to the other side of the opening.

Mors estimates that the water there is about 25 feet deep.

“I was afraid he would go under and I couldn’t get out of there,” he said.

As they approached Chadzynski, Mors tied one end of a ski rope around him and the other went around Little, while Norwood knocked desperately on doors and searched for blankets.

When Little was closer to the bank, Mors Chadzynski threw the second rope. After about three or four throws, he was able to hold onto a ski grip and was taken to safety.

At this point the effects of the icy water were obvious. Chadzynski couldn’t even see the faces of his rescuers.

“I saw this vertical line,” he said over the security strip on Mors’ coat. “It was orange, yellow and I saw it move.”

An ambulance was waiting when they came ashore, but Chadzynski didn’t think he needed help at first.

“I thought, ‘No, no, no. I’m just going home. I’m just cold,'” he said. He ended up at the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was held for a few hours for observation.

Mors estimates that Chadzynski was in the water for about 15 minutes.

Time is difficult to estimate in these circumstances, but Chadzynski said he knew he couldn’t have lasted much longer.

“I didn’t sleep at all (Sunday night),” he said. “I thought, what if?”

Chadzynski did not know his rescuers, but wanted to thank them and left his information to the emergency services. They passed it on to the Mors. He later learned that his daughter and Mors’ 10-year-old son, Seamus, took the same bus to school.

The families plan to meet for dinner, beer, or both.

“Without Sean and his friends, I don’t know what would have happened,” said Chadzynski.