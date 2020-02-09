Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter

The exit polls show that Arvind Kejriwal is sworn in as Prime Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row. As with his previous two stops, it will be his immediate thought to seal the Aam Aadmi Party and become a citizen.

In his first two attempts, he made many mistakes in the national expansion plan. Still, he has the amazing ability to rise like a phoenix every time he experiences a setback. Fate gives him a third chance.

Kejriwal has made enough mistakes in politics over the past decade. Learning from these mistakes could have a fruitful next decade.

Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) still have the chance to replace Congress as the main national opposition party. How could he do this time? Here are some things Kejriwal could think about in his spare time until the results of the Delhi elections.

A newly found humility

Much will depend on how the AAP organizer evaluates the February 11 results. Is his heart swelling with pride and vanity again?

In 2015, after winning the Delhi parliamentary elections, Arvind Kejriwal did the first thing to quickly dismiss Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. It is unlikely that he will make such a mistake now. He may not want to be accused again of being authoritarian.

Then came the 2017 Punjab defeat, which humiliated him. He pouted and took time to relax.

It is more likely that Kejriwal will immediately move to national expansion. He is 51 and has only 20 to 30 years left to pursue his national ambitions.

Positive campaigns

After the election victory in 2015, Arvind Kejriwal saw the cocoa spot as a national alternative to Narendra Modi. And he thought he could fill that space by criticizing modes in the morning and evening. So, Kejriwal thought, he could be considered the strongest challenger to Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal became personal. He gave mode names. Soon after the Punjab defeat in 2017, he found that it had backfired. He then switched to “cooperative federalism” in order to promote the “modes in the center, Kejriwal in the perception of the state”. The idea was to save the Prime Minister’s chair in 2020.

Now that this has happened, Kejriwal is likely to position itself as a national alternative through positive campaigns. Instead of attacking modes, Kejriwal can now say that he has better ideas than modes to rule India and solve the problems of the masses. The AAP already speaks of a “Delhi model of governance” as opposed to the “Gujarat model” that Modi offered to voters across India in 2014.

AK plus PK?

Kejriwal’s idea could be that he must avenge the humiliation of the Punjab defeat. In 2016, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the AAP would win the Punjab Assembly elections in early 2017. However, they lost heavily against a number of mistakes and against the role of Amarinder Singh from Congress and his campaign strategist Prashant Kishor.

Kejriwal received the same help from Prashant Kishor in his election campaign for the 2020 general election in Delhi. If Kejriwal felt he could win this election, he might not have used the services of the Indian political committee led by Kishor. In 2017, Kishor helped defeat the AAP in Punjab, and Kejriwal may now want his help to win that state in 2022.

The AAP circles are already excited about the talk that Kishor could join the party. This speculation has gained ground since Kishor’s recent expulsion from Janata Dal (United) for criticizing Bihar chief Nitish Kumar’s preferred position with CAA, NPR and NRC.

If AK and PK come together, the Aam Aadmi party in Kishor’s home state of Bihar is likely to try their luck. Kejriwal could help Kishor in Bihar, and Kishor could return the favor in Punjab. And this union could continue in four other small states the AAP was interested in: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Given that Prashant Kishor has worked with various anti-BJP parties in different parts of India, he may be the right person to help the AAP achieve its national ambitions.

Location Raho Prime Minister?

Regardless of whether “AK” and “PK” come together or not, Kejriwal has to answer another important question that has prevented his national ambitions from gaining ground.

And that means whether he’ll put all his balls in state-to-state struggles. We know that winning the state elections does not mean that you would also do well in Lok Sabha. The two can be very different.

Apart from Congress and the Left Party, there is no opposition party with a serious presence in more than one state. And the left practically only exists in one state, Kerala.

If the AAP could win only one state, it could no longer be considered a pure Delhi party for voters in the rest of India. And that can immediately give the AAP a national position in political circles.

The problem is that if he remains the chief minister of Delhi, who is responsible for operating buses and opening clinics, it is difficult to see Kejriwal as a national leader.

It took Narendra Modi many years to get involved in a national role. Arvind Kejriwal may find it useful to resign CM Delhi and appoint Deputy Manish Sisodia as Prime Minister. This gives Kejriwal the opportunity to tour the country and position himself as a national alternative to modes – a slot that was desperately vacant.

However, Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to take such a risk. The more mature he is as a politician, the less willing he is to take risks.

The author is the editor of ThePrint. Views are personal.

