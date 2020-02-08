Advertisement

Students in a classroom in India Max pixels

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Our work enables us to get to know a wide range of young people. Some are on the way to conflict and natural disasters, others are looking for better opportunities in the busy megacities of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and others are youth activists who are taking to the streets to create a better future for the next generation.

Advertisement

Nothing connects them more than their shared belief that education can change their own lives and that of their families for the better.

They demand opportunities and training that enables them to develop their skills and contribute to their own society. In addition to reading, writing and arithmetic, they are looking for digital and transferable skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, communication and entrepreneurship. They know that these are the skills that they increasingly need in a world where jobs are changing due to globalization, automation and the expansion of the trade and trading networks.

Also read: Big Bang & India: Everything You Need to Know About 7 Mega Science Projects Shown in Delhi

Ladder or limbo?

For millions of young people, the reality is very different. Transitions from school to work are often lengthy and in many cases trap people in low-quality work: a ladder to nowhere.

Young people in low and middle income countries take an average of about a year and a half to get into the job market and a staggering four and a half years to find their first decent job.

The transition is significantly longer for the most disadvantaged youth and those with low levels of education and skills. They are more likely to switch to low-paying and low-skilled jobs. For girls, the discrepancy between aspirations and transitions to work is very large. The combination of discrimination and social norms limits the opportunities girls have to learn and find decent work. All too often, this drives them into a life with another disadvantage: exploitation, early marriage or becoming a mother far too early.

Learning and skills crisis

The evidence points to an unmistakable learning and skills crisis – millions of children and adolescents struggle to develop the most basic skills they need. With current progress, these skills gaps will continue to exist, indicating the urgent need for accelerated and collective action.

Also read: Modi Government’s new tax means more paperwork and costs for Indian students going abroad

The 2030 Skills Scorecard of the Global Business Coalition for Education and the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity provides the following forecasts:

By 2030, 1.6 billion school-age children will live in low and middle income families.

420 million will not learn most basic skills in their childhood.

825 million will not acquire basic secondary skills – a measure of job readiness

Despite the hope that the youth will express themselves for the future, the card game against the poorest children and adolescents has been stacked from the start, with consequences for their own chances in life and the stability and prosperity of their country.

Current analysis The United Nations Children’s Fund report shows that in many countries, public spending on education benefits children from the richest households, with the poorest 20% receiving less than 10% or less of public funding for education. As a result, the most disadvantaged children are less likely to receive the education and skills they need for a better future.

Public investment is also positively linked to learning outcomes and skills development at primary and secondary levels. Where and how public investments are made is equally important. For example, increases in teachers’ salaries have not always improved learning outcomes, while school grants have positive effects on enrollment but only limited effects on learning outcomes. Sometimes the resources never reach the schools and the pupils from whom they should benefit.

Also read: The highly anticipated Modi govt National Education Policy could be released in March

Our call to action

Governments and businesses should be alarmed and motivated to act given the scale of this crisis. So how do we progress?

By supporting and investing in public education and proactively engaging businesses, we can dramatically change the skills landscape for the next generation and make it easier for the most marginalized young people to transition from school to work.

1. Financial education: Education is too often in the balance of public budgets and most recently on the list of donor priorities. We must adopt the innovative proposals to drastically expand national and international funding for education, including the new International Finance Facility for Education, which will make record investments in skills for the next generation.

2. Invest early, especially in marginalized children, girls and the most distant: This means that governments and donors provide at least 10% of the total educational budget for pre-school education. Investing early brings benefits to disadvantaged young people later when they move from school to decent work, while developing some of the key skills they need when they become young adults.

3. Support teachers who teach: There is an urgent need to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of existing expenditures for primary and secondary education by strengthening the knowledge and type of teaching and the support of teachers in the classroom. If we do this correctly, we can reduce the absence of teachers, achieve high repetition rates and a low level of learning.

4. Learn and develop skills anytime, anywhere: Young people, including the most marginalized, must have a variety of learning pathways to develop the skills they need to succeed, at a time and place that suits their individual circumstances, including the use of digital technologies and the use of community approaches.

5. Next-generation business-government partnerships: It is time for industry leaders and governments to work together to better align labor market needs with education and training systems and to take account of youth efforts to move from school to work.

This article was originally published in the World Economic Forum.

Also read: These are the regions of the world where people believe most in their schools

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement