The Bachelor participant Victoria Fuller has recently received a lot of kickback because of her earlier involvement in a campaign with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ – so much so that Cosmo decided to take his digital cover with her and Peter Weber. And although she has not spoken since the mag deleted the photo, she tackled the problem earlier in the season.

In case you missed it, the controversy began in January when a shot from the Victoria modeling campaign – aimed at marine conservation – used the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter”.

Many people criticized Victoria for being involved in something that used such slogans, and the 25-year-old went to Instagram to explain the situation in January, according to People.

“Hello single directions! It would be nice for you to collect all the facts before bashing someone. The company “We Love Marlins” is in favor of catching white, blue and black marlins and releasing them back into the wild, “she shared.

“On a sensitive subject, I come from a VERY large fishing village where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clean this up ….

She continued: ‘I absolutely understand how this can be offensive. I deeply apologize that it was never my intention to reduce this issue. “

Despite addressing the situation earlier this year, Victoria has not commented on it yet Cosmo decide to take their cover.

Editor-in-chief Jessica Pels announced the decision on Monday, February 3 after the episode.

“It is clear that the White Lives Matter movement does not match the values ​​of the Cosmo Brand. We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and every cause that fights to end injustice for people of color, “she wrote.

Do you think Victoria still has to make an apology? What are you thinking of CosmoDecide to take out the cover? Let us know all your thoughts!

