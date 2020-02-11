Advertisement

Brad Pitt was apparently at his lowest point when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in the fall of 2016. But four years later, the actor has turned things around in a big way and seems to be back to his old self. With Pitt enjoying his recent victory for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, here’s a look at how Pitt and Jolie have treated their split very differently.

Brad Pitt | Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie takes the offensive

Jolie surprised fans around the world when she filed for divorce four years ago. The actress’ decision to end her marriage allegedly came after a fight between Pitt and the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, on a private plane.

Advertisement

In the weeks and months after the split, the department

of Children and Family Services and the FBI investigated Pitt and concluded

that the actor did nothing wrong.

Despite the conclusion of the investigation, Jolie appeared

wanted to drag the name of Brad Pitt through the mud. When he was filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2018,

Jolie, for example, claimed that Pitt paid her insufficient child benefit.

In response, Brad Pitt’s lawyers revealed that Pitt had paid

Jolie more than $ 9 million over the course of two years. Fortunately for Pitt, busy with

the film gave him a much needed escape from the drama.

“He was filming with all the legal issues in the

background, “a colleague said. “It was a really difficult time in his life

and he received a lot of support from everyone on the set. “

Pitt turns things around

Guardianship is an important dispute between Jolie

and Pitt. After the allegations of child abuse, it took a long time for Brad Pitt

to restore its public image. It also didn’t help Jolie to keep up the smear

campaign, something that still prevents them from completing them

divorce.

But after going through counseling and dealing with his

drug abuse problems, Pitt has been granted more guardianship rights than his

six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

One thing that has helped Brad Pitt is to be open about his personal problems in public. A few years ago, Pitt admitted that he was struggling with alcoholism and that he could have been a much better father.

Pitt has remained open and seems very comfortable

with pleasure in his own shortcomings, something that Jolie would never dream of

Of doing.

Brad Pitt sticks out

Pitt has won several prizes for his share in Quentin

Tarantino is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

This includes his very first Oscar as the best support actor and a win at the

Screen Actors Guild Awards.

According to page

Six, Pitt made a few jokes at his own expense while accepting his prizes, one

move that went well with fans. It also makes it very clear that Pitt

and Jolie treat their split differently in public.

“I need to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt joked

the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. ONE

man getting high, taking off his shirt and not getting along with his wife. It is a

large piece. “

The openness of Brad Pitt has made him enthusiastic for fans and is a sign

that he likes to talk about the split in public. Jolie, on the

on the other hand, reportedly still looking for Pitt’s name is every chance she has

gets.

While the two are still working on the last parts of

their divorce agreement, Jolie is said to be ready to raise the ante in her war

with Pitt.

Jolie is reportedly threatening to release Pitt video

A source inside told Star that Jolie has a video of Pitt while the actor was drunk. The insider says that the content in the video is sufficient to “destroy” Pitt.

The clip allegedly shows Pitt driving a golf cart at

airport under the influence of alcohol.

Pitt did not say anything about the video, though other

sources claim that the reports are completely untrue. Jolie has stayed too

remain silent about the problem, so it is hard to tell whether there is any truth behind it

the rumors.

Pitt and Jolie have been together for more than ten years

calling stops. They share six children and Pitt’s relationship with his

eldest son, Maddox, is said to be very tense. Maddox is that of course

is currently studying at a university in South Korea.

Brad Pitt is said to have skipped the BAFTAs to see

Maddox and working on their relationship.

For her part, Jolie recently landed in a place in the Marvel

Cinematic Universe and will play a role in the upcoming film, The Eternals.

Advertisement