According to a lawsuit filed by a group of liberal activists, California’s groundbreaking environmental law is being used to promote racist redlining housing policies.

As is known to readers of these editorial sites, the California Environmental Quality Act has been misused by NIMBYs in a way that has nothing to do with the environment to block development and by unions to blackmail preferential treatment.

A relatively new government regulation added to the CEQA process has had a catastrophic impact on low-income minority communities by falling into a cycle of poverty and being driven out of employment offices or out of the state.

The state must reform the CEQA so that more apartments can be built. As simple as that.

Around 2013, the Jerry Brown administration changed the way local governments made development decisions. Instead of considering increasing the congestion to avoid this, CEQA was now tracking an increase in vehicle mileage, which significantly increased housing costs.

In other words, traffic jams are considered a good thing by the government today because they theoretically push drivers out of their cars (though they don’t seem to work) and driving long distances has become a bad thing, and all of this is said to be done in Names of the environment.

Except if the new rules were based on a wrong premise. California is already a leader in low greenhouse gas emissions. It is therefore counterproductive to force people with weaker environmental laws to go to other countries to combat the global climate crisis.

“We disagree that we are looking for a solution to the housing problem,” said Jennifer Hernandez, an environmental law attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the environmental group The Two Hundred. “Too many environmentally conscious people believe that our population is simply too large and must shrink.”

The Two Hundred is described as a coalition of “veterans of the civil rights and social rights movement” who are trying to “reduce the growing racial wealth through home ownership and housing in California”.

Areas near transit centers are significantly more expensive and the VMT rule provides NIMBYs with more ammunition to block development in existing communities. The VMT rule also complicates the further construction of new apartments.

So, if development in existing communities is blocked by NIMBYs and the development of new communities in suburbs or rural areas is hampered by this rule and everything that is built or becomes available is far too expensive, people with lower incomes will have few options.

One is to leave the state. Another option is to move into existing apartments that are far from the labor offices on the coast.

Low income is of course relative. But Californians don’t have to live in dire poverty to shrink at the cost of living, which has become excessive in the housing crisis.

According to the California Building Industry Association, 10,000 Californians are paid out of the house for every $ 1,000 additional to the cost. If the state has a number of additional requirements, such as For example, mandatory solar panels or additional CEQA requirements, people are priced out of the area and pushed further inland (which increases the VMT anyway, but that’s not the point).

As noted in the lawsuit, housing costs are increasing by $ 19,000 per mile and the average rent for two bedroom apartments is increasing by $ 33 per month and mile. Minorities are disproportionately affected by this rise in costs.

Home ownership is one of the best ways to create generational wealth. Not everyone wants to own a house, but those who do, especially those who want to create wealth, find it difficult to break into home ownership because of the prohibitive costs.

Since none of this information is new or hidden, it is obvious that what Hernandez and The Two Hundred are saying is true: Under the pressure of rabid environmental extremists, the state knowingly implements environmental policies that do not really help the world climate crisis and are simply low-income Californians in a cycle of poverty.

The state has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Matt Fleming is a communications professional and former legislative worker, California Republican Party employee and journalist.

